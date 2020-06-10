The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Post' inquiry leads to closure of French BDS terrorism group's PayPal

French organization lists Palestinian terrorist entity as partner, glorifies Leila Khaled.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JUNE 10, 2020 03:35
‘INSTEAD OF fighting the Israeli army on the battlefield or killing civilians through acts of terrorism, the BDS movement seeks to destroy Israel’s image in the eyes of the world.’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
‘INSTEAD OF fighting the Israeli army on the battlefield or killing civilians through acts of terrorism, the BDS movement seeks to destroy Israel’s image in the eyes of the world.’
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Jerusalem Post can reveal on Wednesday that the giant American online payment service PayPal closed the account of the pro-BDS French organization Collectif Palestine Vaincra because of its ties to the US and EU sanctioned terrorist organization the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The PayPal notice on the website of Collectif Palestine Vaincra reads: “This recipient cannot receive money at this time.” After a notice that funds can no longer be transferred, the account is typically shut down. 

On Tuesday, the Post verified that donors could still continue to donate money via PayPal to Collectif Palestine Vaincra. When asked about the account, a PayPal spokesperson told the Post  that ”We're unfortunately unable to comment on any specific accounts, but our team will review and take appropriate action as needed.”

PayPal has a robust enforcement policy of cracking down on organizations that raise funds for terrorism or the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) campaign targeting the Jewish state. Under France’s anti-discrimination law, the advocacy of BDS against Israel or Israelis is defined as bias based on national origin. 
 
Collectif Palestine Vaincra  lists the PFLP as one of its partners on its website and declared the convicted PFLP terrorist Leila Khaled a  "Member of Honor." Khaled lives in Jordan.
Khaled was a key member of the terrorist cell that hijacked TWA Flight 840 in 1969. A year later, she participated in the attempted hijacking of EL AL Flight 219.  

The PFLP has recently developed a stronger alliance with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The US classifies Iran’s regime as the worst state-sponsor of international terrorism.

The Collectif Palestine Vaincra appears to be in violation of both France’s anti-terrorism and anti-discrimination laws. The Post sent numerous press queries to Collectif Palestine Vaincra. The organization's twitter account states it is based in Toulouse. 1,235 people follow the BDS entity on twitter as of Wednesday. 
The Post investigative series into BDS organizations and their funding streams has led to the closure of over 20 bank and online payment accounts since 2016.
The account closures of the BDS entities have spanned Ireland, Germany, Austria, the US and France.   


Tags Israel bds PayPal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Put on a mask to prevent a second COVID-19 wave By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by