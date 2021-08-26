The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Prayer notes removed from the Western Wall

The prayer notes are removed annually from the Western Wall and buried with geniza on the Moun of Olives.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 26, 2021 05:10
Prayer notes are removed from the Western Wall (photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Prayer notes are removed from the Western Wall
(photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
The prayer notes were removed from the Western Wall on Wednesday, as is customary every year ahead of slichot and the high holidays.
The notes were removed using single-use wooden tools and placed in "geniza" containers. The notes were then collected in special bags and will be buried along with other sacred books and documents on Mount of Olives.
Accompanying the note removal was Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites. Rabbi Rabinowitz accompanies the note removal every year and prays for the thousands of visitors who have placed their notes among the cracks in the wall.
Prayer notes are removed from the Western Wall (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION) Prayer notes are removed from the Western Wall (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
The custom of placing prayer notes in the Western Wall dates back at least three centuries, and every year, thousands of notes are placed all along the walls, with notes even being found between stones uncovered in the Western Walls Tunnels.
An average of 3,500 prayer notes are sent via the Western Wall Heritage Foundation's website. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 alone, 100,000 notes have been sent from all over the world including Jordan and the UAE.
Starting Thursday, the Western Wall Plaza will be divided into prayer couples, and during slichot, entry will be permitted for no more than 10,000 worshippers at a time.


Tags Western Wall high holidays prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Jabless and jobless: What being an anti-vaxxer in Israel should cost - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yafit Ovadia

The murder of a Denver yeshiva student could have been worse - opinion

 By YAFIT OVADIA
Gil Troy

Bennett must convince Biden: Our enemies are also yours

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

The Afghan gov't overthrown by Taliban never existed - ex-soldier

A US SOLDIER takes cover during a controlled detonation in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province in 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by