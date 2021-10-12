President Herzog calls for greater dialogue with Israel’s neighbors

Israel’s hand is stretched out towards peace, ready to have a dialogue with any of its neighbors who wish to have one, President Isaac Herzog said at the 10th annual Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference on Tuesday.

The Abraham Accords, the peace and normalization agreements signed between Israel and three Arab countries starting a year ago, were “a remarkable breakthrough in the history of our region,” the president said.

“[It was] a brave, noble choice by Arab nations, with the fine mediation of the United States, to cast aside a failed policy of exclusion, lack of dialogue, lack of tolerance, and instead embrace a future based on inclusion with an Israel that has always outstretched its hand in peace,” he stated.

Herzog expressed hope that many more Middle Eastern nations will “emulate this path of dialogue and tolerance.”

The first ambassador of Bahrain to the State of Israel Khalid Yusuf Al-Jalahma with Israeli president Isaac Herzog during a ceremony for new ambassadors at the President's residence in Jerusalem, September 14, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

He said he was proud to have, in his first weeks in office this summer, to have received the credentials of the first Bahraini ambassador to Israel and inaugurate the Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv , as well as to have visited King Abdullah of Jordan in Amman and spoken with presidents Abdul Fatah el-Sisi of Egypt, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority.

“I am committed to fostering such dialogue and open lines of communication with world leaders on behalf of the nation of Israel,” Herzog said. “I believe it is part of our duty to have a dialogue with anyone in the region who wishes or wants to have a dialogue with us.”

Speaking at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, Herzog made tolerance and dialogue the central themes of his speech, saying that intolerance and lack of respectful communication have led to a crisis of liberal democracy within countries and a crisis of the liberal democratic world order.

“Tolerance must be a foundation of our society and will be a focal point of my term as President of Israel within Israeli society,” he said. “Without it, we must understand: The breakdown of dialogue is a threat, both internal and external because it jeopardizes the institutions of liberal democracy and the mechanisms of a decent world order or social order.”

The Abraham Accords are an encouraging example of the positive impact of dialogue, he said, while the Iranian threat is an example of the breakdown of dialogue

“Here, we see the world’s failure to act in concert to settle on a strategy to sever Iran’s tentacles in the Middle East to restrain its ballistic missile program and to shut down its nuclear program. Iran is exploiting this inaction, this lack of coordination [which is] a clear threat to international peace and security,” Herzog said.

The president also focused on climate change, calling on the world to work together to meet this challenge.

“I intend to push forcefully on this issue of the climate emergency,” he said.

Herzog expressed hope that at the global summit on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland next month, “dialogue, concern for our children’s future, and concern for the world that we are blessed to live in together will prevail over short-term interests and impulses.”

Within Israel, Herzog said he sees his role as president as a bridge-builder between the diverse parts of Israeli society and the Jewish world.