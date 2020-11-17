President Rivlin launches cooperation with the Israel Solidarity Fund

President of Israel Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin launched a joint initiative of Beit HaNasi and the Israel Solidarity Fund with leaders of the initiative, Lt.-Gen. (res.) Gadi Eizenkot, CEO of Matan (United Way Israel) Ahuva Yanai and founding partner of Pitango Funds and Chair of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation Chemi Peres.

The Israel Solidarity fund was established by Israeli corporate leaders together with “Matan – Investing in the Community,” and supports people and families who have been hit economically by the corona virus pandemic. It works by identifying those affected and giving them vital financial aid. The fund has raised more than NIS 10 million so far, and has helped thousands of families across the country. Identifying families in need of help is done by grass-roots organizations, welfare departments and the fund’s ambassadors.

In light of the worsening implications of corona, with the support of more than 60 companies including Microsoft, Orbotech, Ndivia, Israel Chemicals, Applied Materials, YOTPO, Clal Insurance and others, the fund has taken upon itself to significantly expand the number of companies and donors it includes in order to be able to give more aid to more families.

“These are not easy times. There is no need to mince words about the depth of the socio-economic crisis that is only worsening because of corona. Right now, we need that value that has been our compass and guide for so many years more than ever – the ancient and vital commandment ‘all Israel is responsible for each other’,” said the president at the beginning of his remarks. I call on all the companies, the employers, from the private and the public sectors – lend a hand. Lend a hand in any way you think fit.

Ahuva Yanai, CEO of “Matan – Investing in the Community”: “Thousands of families already received grants from the Israel Solidarity fund, but many more still struggle and need a helping hand. For those who lost their livelihood and their spirit is broken, getting help can be the difference between getting through to the other side or not making it at all.

Lt.-Gen. (res.) Gadi Eizenkot: There are great threats in the corona crisis, threats to mental health and social and economic impact. But along with the threats, there is also an opportunity for a better future if we take advantage of the crisis as an opportunity to build a new Israeli agenda of hope and unity.”

Chemi Peres, founding partner of Pitango Funds and Chair of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation: The fund has approached companies, individuals and employees, to those whose income is assured and whose financial situation has not been harmed, with a request to lend a hand to our brothers and sisters who have lost their jobs, so that they don’t lose their whole worlds. More than 60 companies have already answered the call enthusiastically, including startups, multinationals, companies from the industrial, manufacturing and service sectors, insurance companies. All have stood up. Only together, and with the wonderful value of mutual responsibility in mind, will we be able to get through the crisis.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The main message that came out from this emotional ceremony was that this is the essence of our shared Israeli journey for mutual solidarity and what defines us as a society. A helping hand is more than essential financial support that is direly needed but also sending a message. A message to those whose lives were recently and unexpectedly torn apart by COVID that We are here for them. We care. We see them.