President's Residence has faulty, aging infrastructure

Despite the massive push for urban renewal, there are many buildings in Israel with faulty and aging infrastructure, including at the official residence of Israel's number one citizen, President Isaac Herzog

Aware of the infrastructural problem, the maintenance staff at the presidential complex conduct periodic tests to monitor the quality of the water. The most recent test revealed an unusual level of contaminants, a spokesman for the president revealed on Friday. This raised concerns about the possible presence of legionella. It was therefore decided to conduct thorough disinfection of all the plumbing in the President's Residence.

It would be advisable for all people living in old buildings in which the infrastructure has not been updated, to conduct similar tests in order to avoid the consequences of contaminated water, which can sometimes be lethal.

Building infrastructure is a worrying problem in Israel, particularly over fears of possible collapses that could result in severe loss of life.

As many as 80,000 buildings with about 300,000 apartments are in danger of collapsing and must be reconstructed in the coming years to avoid calamity, the Israel Builders Association said.

Collapsed building in Holon (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

Earlier this week, a residential building in Holon collapsed. No one was hurt because Fire and Rescue Services evacuated 16 families from the building the day before, out of concern it was unsafe. Still, the incident has left a sense of dread hanging over the country, as people wonder when the next such disaster will strike and how many could be killed or injured as a result.

Zev Stub contributed to this report.