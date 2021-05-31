Pride Month: Which Israeli cities are the most LGBTQ+ friendly?

The list, which was released ahead of June, which is celebrated annually as Gay Pride Month, reviewed 47 cities throughout the country. It examined municipalities and how they support the needs of the community.



Five factors were measured: Welfare, public visibility, education, culture and infrastructure. For example, one factor that was taken into consideration was whether a municipality approved marriage registration for LGBTQ+ people, and whether the municipality would support a Pride event held in its jurisdiction.

As expected, Tel Aviv ranked best. The city is known as the "Gay capital of the Middle East" and its Gay Pride Parade is world famous. This year, too, the city continued to make strides, with clinics and counseling services specialized for members of the community, an employment center for transgender people and the beginning of construction for a Pride Center backed by the investment of the tens of millions of shekels.

Givatayim, effectively a suburb of Tel Aviv, made waves by adapting municipal forms such as school registration and medical forms for LGBTQ+ couples.

Rishon Lezion, Israel's fourth-largest city, has made efforts during the pandemic to respond to the needs of the community using Zoom events. In addition, the municipality also helped promote several initiatives such as a special pre-IDF preparatory program in cooperation with Israel Gay Youth (IGY).

Ramat Gan launched a campaign to eradicate homophobia, lighting up a lake in a park with Pride colors, hanging hundreds of Pride flags throughout the city.

Haifa, the largest city in the North, was fifth and is ranked highest for visibility and welfare. It operated a dedicated support system for members of the LGBTQ+ community during the pandemic and ran the Pride Community Center that gives LGBTQ+ people services, support, empowerment programs and helps promote LGBTQ+ culture.

Rounding out the top 10 were Kfar Saba, Ramat Hasharon, Hod Hasharon, Beersheba, Herzliya and Yehud-Monoson.

Far lower on the list, however, was the capital, Jerusalem. Coming in at a disappointing 37th place, the lowest for a large city. It was criticized for not making many basic services accessible for members of the LGBTQ+ community and does not participate in the funding of Pride Month events in the city. Despite this, Jerusalem holds one of Israel's best-known Gay Pride Parades, although it is perhaps more famous for the stabbing to death of 16-year-old Shira Banki in the 2015 parade and other attacks that had taken place in previous years.

The cities at the bottom of the list were: Hof Hacarmel, Jerusalem, Tiberias, Givat Shmuel, Or Yehuda, Afula, Lod, Pardes Hana, Nahariya, Yavne and Beit Shemesh.

Over 50 Pride events are expected to be held throughout the country this year, including in cities that rank low on the list. However, these events are done through the initiative of Aguda and local activists and are do not municipality funding.

"While the Israeli government continues the clear discrimination against us, there has been a local Pride revolution," Aguda director-general Ron Shalhavi said in a statement, adding that "We are seeing more and more mayors, council members, activists and residents who are joining our journey for equality and security for everyone."

He added that: "Our struggle for a life, security and dignity and to be who we are everywhere in this country is far form over, and we will continue to bring the light of tolerance and Pride to all of Israel."