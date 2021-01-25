Privacy Authority: We balanced COVID-19 era, despite setbacks

Forced to acknowledge setbacks in some areas, acting Privacy Authority director Shlomit Wegman-Rotner on Monday sought to portray her units’ efforts as successful by virtue of its balancing or blocking various coronavirus era initiatives that would have harmed privacy rights.Speaking at a Justice Ministry virtual conference, she said that until the coronavirus era many thought, “privacy had died. But now it has come back and big time. We are seeing important significant conversations in the US and EU” about broader privacy issues. “Coronavirus has put privacy front and center because it has required unusual emergency measures,” which impinged on privacy rights in an unprecedented way, which in turn helped awaken the public from its complacency on the issue.Wegman-Rotner presented the fact that, after a recent notification from WhatsApp changing certain privacy policies, a huge number of regular citizens switched over to alternate options, as proof of heightened awareness.In terms of her authority’s activities, she said they had been highly effective in getting a seat at the table of major government decisions and issued far more rules and guidance directives than in previous years.However, two examples she seemed to cite as demonstrating the authority’s success have been viewed by privacy rights activists as glaring examples of the authority’s helplessness since it can only recommend, but cannot bind the government.She said her authority was heavily involved in opposing and limiting the harm of the Shin Bet’s (Israel Security Agency) surveillance of coronavirus infected citizens and that very soon she would issue a decision about the Likud-Elector harm to voter privacy scandal from the March 2020 election cycle.
In contrast, privacy activists say that Israel's Shin Bet coronavirus surveillance policy is a black stain on its record, as no other country has allowed a domestic spy agency to follow citizens.Further, when she noted her authority has pushed for alternatives, activists have said that there have been multiple rounds of alternatives dating back to late spring/early summer 2020, and yet even now the Shin Bet surveillance has not been cut back.Though Wegman-Rotner mentioned the High Court of Justice's possible support for her authority's position in November 2020, all signs are that the justices will not actually intervene before the end of February, by which time the current corona wave may be declining anyway.Likewise, Wegman-Rotner's seeming citation of a decision about the Likud-Elector scandal as a positive sign appeared to ignore criticism that already a full year has passed since the incident in which around 6.5 million Israelis' personal data was publicly leaked, and that the current election campaign has already been ongoing for over a month.In other words, the authority failed to issue any decision or take any enforcement action before the next election season kicked off despite a full year passing.Acting Justice Minister Benny Gantz also addressed the conference saying, "we are in a technology creation era, which provides major positives, but also significant danger to violating privacy. There needs to be many tools for the Privacy Authority, so it can cope with this great challenge. They need effective tools to protect privacy and to go after [violators] where necessary.""This is a very sensitive issue, including the Shin Bet and epidemiological probes" of coronavirus trends – "as someone who is also defense minister, I know how gravely we can harm the privacy of individuals" by labeling something as an "operational" need.Gantz also advocated limits on what data private companies can gather and store about their customers.The acting justice minister said, "groups are holding huge amounts of information about individuals, and we are letting them... then they must also defend" their databases from leaks or hacking.The conference was also unique as it included appearances from two UAE officials from the Office of Data Protection.Director Sami Mohammed talked about the attractiveness of the UAE to Israeli business and global markets in general in terms of developed logistics, infrastructure, transportation and a regulatory regime facilitating innovation.Senior specialist Sayid Madar discussed numerous UAE laws to protect privacy from general criminal laws, telecommunication specific laws and health care data protection specific laws.Madar also introduced the different layers of UAE laws in which some rules apply throughout the country, but many others depend on the specific emirate (province).