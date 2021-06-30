The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli wallet store decries Apple Pay: It kills the wallet industry

Emmanuel Wallets will no longer accept payment from digital wallets * "No technological gimmick will succeed in reducing the popularity of a physical wallet."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 30, 2021 12:03
Emanuel wallets is struggling with the rise of digital wallets. (photo credit: EMMANUEL WALLETS)
Israeli wallet brand Emmanuel Wallets is calling to boycott digital wallets like Apple Pay due to the harm it is causing the classic wallet industry.
In a statement, the company announced it would no longer accept payments from digital wallets due to the damage it is causing their sales, as digital wallets inherently remove much of the need for a physical wallet.
"A digital wallet provides an inferior user experience compared to a handmade leather wallet," the company said in a statement. 
"Classic wallets have accompanied the human race for centuries and serve as a practical means of maintaining a means of payment and a fashionable accessory. A wallet is the type of item one holds, such as a phone or a car, so it's part of its unique style and personal branding. No technological gimmick, not even one promoted by the world's largest tech company, will succeed in reducing the popularity of a physical wallet."
Now, the company is reaching out to others in the industry to fight back against digital wallets.
“We call on leading wallet manufacturers from around the world to join the initiative and refuse to accept payment through Apple Pay, a new player claiming to bite a market share in a centuries-old industry based on quality raw materials, elite sewing, knowledge and tradition," said Emmanuel Wallets vice president of global marketing Dan Gutleizer.
Apple Pay first arrived in Israel in early May, but is already used by over 400 million people across the world. While it is only usable on Apple devices, there are also alternatives for Android users in Israel, such as the digital wallet apps launched by Bank Hapoalim, Bank Leumi and Rami Levy.
Zev Stub contributed to this report.


