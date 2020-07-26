Prosecution rejects Elovitch claims of witness tampering in PM case

The state prosecution on Sunday rejected the claims of witness tampering and concealing evidence alleged against them by the lawyers of the Elovitch family in the bribery case involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.On July 19, Iris Elovitch's lawyer, Michal Rozin, raised with the court the issue of whether the police may have infringed on the rights of her husband, defendant Shaul Elovitch, and their son, Or Elovitch. Shaul is at the heart of Case 4000, the "Bezeq/Walla Affair," since he owned Bezeq, which Netanyahu allegedly purposely favored in setting communications policy in exchange for more positive media coverage from the Walla news site, which Shaul also owned.Shaul’s wife and son were allegedly involved with this media bribery scheme, with his wife also being a defendant in the case with Netanyahu, and their son a defendant in a separate, but related corruption case that is expected to be tried in Tel Aviv District Court.In September 2019, Channel 12 reported that there was a police recording of Shaul and Or speaking about the possibility of switching lawyers. Channel 12 implied that the police had pressured Or into trying to get Shaul to switch lawyers so that he would agree to turn state's witness against Netanyahu.Furthermore, Channel 12 implied that the Elovitch's attorney-client privileges might have been violated by their being recorded.Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit responded at the time that Or Elovitch's idea about switching lawyers was his own, and not planted by the police.Rozin said last week that based on a review of the transcript of the recording, it appeared that the police may have misled Mandelblit about how they pressured Or.She also alleged that a written transcript of the interrogation of Or was missing key portions which she found only on the audio recording and that this showed an attempt by the prosecution to hide the interrogator's violations.In contrast, on Sunday, Deputy State Attorney Liat Ben Ari and Securities Crimes Division Director Yehudit Tirosh backed Mandelblit's conclusion unequivocally that Or was the party that raised the idea.The Jerusalem Post previously reported that the prosecution team submitted an internal legal brief to Mandelblit to that effect. Further, the Post reported that although Mandelblit himself would not have listened to the recording, the prosecution team would have listened to it in its entirety and did not merely rely on the police’s account.The Post also understands that once Or raised the idea, the policewoman interrogating him did encourage him to cooperate with the probe and potentially become a state witness, but she did not make any push for the Elovitch family to change lawyers.However, as mind-boggling as it might seem for Or to have raised all sorts of scenarios on his own, the police can legally tell suspects that if they do not cooperate and switch sides, they will face charges and jail time.Sometimes this is enough for a suspect like Or to toss out all sorts of possibilities.Mandelblit has said that the Elovitches were recorded while they were under arrest and that during this period, they did not have a specific right to privacy for their conversations.Finally, Mandelblit has said that at no time was the attorney-client privilege violated, as no conversations with actual lawyers were recorded, only conversations by the Elovitch family members about their lawyers. Despite these justifications, the attorney-general did leave open the possibility of some kind of police wrongdoing, but the Post’s impression is that to date, the review performed of the incident has not led to any findings of misconduct against the police. Ben Ari and Tirosh's letter further rejected any notion of concealing anything from the defendants' lawyers.Rather, they noted that Rozin found the inconsistencies between the audio recording and the transcript precisely because the prosecution provided both items to her in full.The prosecutors added that there were many mundane gaps in the written transcript - not only the juicier ones noted by Rozin - and that it is standard for private sector services which convert audio interrogations to written transcripts to sometimes note that they had trouble hearing or understanding certain sections with a notation of three dots, as was done in this case.This then is a sign to defense lawyers to listen more carefully to the audio recording which they may understand better since they are more familiar with the case than a random transcript transcriber.