Protea opening retirement residence for observant

The new project has an investment of NIS 420 million and will include 250 housing units, a support wing and an inpatient department.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 20:22
AN ARTIST’S rendering of the upcoming Protea facility in Elkana. (photo credit: Courtesy)
AN ARTIST’S rendering of the upcoming Protea facility in Elkana.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Protea is currently establishing a retirement residence for the national-religious public in the West Bank settlement of Elkana. The new project has an investment of NIS 420 million and will include 250 housing units, a support wing and an inpatient department.
Protea’s new home was born out of requests from the national-religious community looking for sheltered housing that caters to their traditional and communal way of life to which they have been accustomed throughout their lives, said Protea owner Yehoshua Shponder.
“Once we announced the construction of the house, we have been inundated with inquiries from religious pensioners from across the country,” he said. “We have identified exceptional demand among the national-religious public for quality sheltered housing, and I am happy and proud to be the first to implement this vision.
“The retirement residence in Elkana will offer tenants accommodation in private and spacious apartments combined with a high-level hotel atmosphere and community and social life, where the tenants can choose the apartment that suits their needs from a variety of apartments in sizes from 60-100 sq.m.”
The Shponder Group was founded in 1998 by Shponder, an entrepreneur, who specializes in the design, construction and management of quality sheltered housing.
The Protea community currently includes Protea Village in Moshav Bnei Dror, Protea Hills in Moshav Shoresh, Protea by the Sea (under construction on the beach in Rishon Lezion) and now the Protea project in Elkana.


