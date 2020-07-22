The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Protester: 'If he had used a little more force - I would have suffocated'

"I saw a 40-year-old woman who was thrown to the floor and punched. I tried to stop them and then the border policemen dragged me away on the floor."

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JULY 22, 2020 21:28
Israeli police officers scuffle with demonstrators during a protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Prime Minister official residence in Jerusalem on July 14, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli police officers scuffle with demonstrators during a protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Prime Minister official residence in Jerusalem on July 14, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
After a relatively peaceful beginning, Tuesday evening's protests escalated into violent clashes between police and protesters late into the night in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.
Israel Police has been criticized recently after several videos on social media circulated of officers using excessive force when clearing and arresting protesters at the nightly demonstrations there. 
One such protester, 28-year-old Ori Yerushalmi from Tel Aviv, was seen being violently arrested by border policemen as one of them held his knee to Yerushalmi's face in a video which circulated widely on social media.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Yerushalmi said: "I was also at the previous demonstrations and this was the first time I stayed until the end and experienced the police violence. The policemen stood in a chain and were instructed to fend off protesters and trample them. I saw a 40-year-old woman who was thrown to the floor and punched. I tried to stop them and then the border policemen dragged me away on the floor."
"After the border policeman put his leg on my neck, I was dragged across the checkpoint and left the demonstration. I admit, I was scared. I felt a heavy pressure on my neck and I was not able to move. If he had used a little more force - I would have suffocated," he told Channel 12 News.
Yerushalmi was arrested around 1 a.m., two hours after the curfew issued by the Jerusalem Police had taken effect.
When asked why he stayed at the protest after the curfew, Yerushalmi said that, "if we leave when the police tell us to stop, these demonstrations will not be valid; it would mean it probably was not important enough to us. The amount of force used there against demonstrators was not legitimate. I saw policemen there just waiting for the green light to disperse the demonstration by force."
Yerushalmi claimed that the use of force was not effective in deterring protesters, saying that "this event will not deter me from attending demonstrations. I see where this country is going and I do not like it. Israel is becoming a dictatorial state and if we do not demonstrate, police violence will only get worse and go to more dangerous places."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What America's upcoming election means for Middle East? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Professor Dan Ben-David Wanted: A total change of mindset to eradicate COVID-19 in Israel By DAN BEN-DAVID
Gil Troy Pay it forward, even without the NIS 750 subsidy By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman BDS can be defeated on the political battleground - opinion By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by