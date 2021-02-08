Protesters dressed as prisoners lay out red carpet for Netanyahu's trial

Protesters dressed as prisoners and street cleaners laid out a red carpet near the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem on Monday ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's final pretrial hearing later in the day.
The protesters wore uniforms reading "corruption cleaners" and "Israel Prison Service" and carried brooms and garbage cans. Photos from the scene showed protesters sweeping cash and a poster with Netanyahu's face with the brooms.
"A situation in which an incumbent prime minister appears in court as a defendant is a black mark on the State of Israel and its democracy," said the Crime Minister movement on Monday. "We must not normalize this madness. The coronavirus failure, which claimed more than 5,000 victims and caused an economic and social disaster for the citizens of Israel, illustrates that an person accused of a crime cannot run a state. Today, more than ever, Israel needs a full-time prime minister and not a defendant who has made an alliance with Kahanists to escape trial."
