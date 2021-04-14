IDF vet's self-immolation leads to protests outside Defense Ministry

"The Defense Ministry is praying for the well-being of a disabled IDF veteran Itzik Saidian , and is standing by his family at the hospital during these difficult moments," the ministry said.

"This is a very difficult event, which shocks every human being. Itzik, a disabled IDF veteran treated by the Defense Ministry, experienced distress that led him to a desperate, terrible act," it said.

In addition to those who stood outside the rehabilitation division on Wednesday morning, another demonstration was organized near the ministry's office in Tel Aviv by the Zahal Disabled Veterans Organization

The organization demanded there be changes in the Defense Ministry's rehabilitation program, claiming it "provides disabled veterans with poor treatment and steals their rights."

"[It] is in a complete collapse, both in its function and value... The results are revealed to everyone now. It's time for a real revolution and a comprehensive reform of the Disability Rehabilitation Division!" the organization's head Idan Kleiman said of the Defense Ministry's rehabilitation department.

