Psychiatric hospitals to strike for three hours after nurse assaulted

"The nurses union will not accept any manifestation of violence against the nurses who work with dedication and mission on behalf of the patients."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 11, 2020 12:35
Nurse assaulted at Lev HaSharon Medical Center (photo credit: NURSES UNION/LEV HASHARON)
Nurse assaulted at Lev HaSharon Medical Center
(photo credit: NURSES UNION/LEV HASHARON)
Psychiatric hospitals throughout Israel will strike for three hours on Wednesday in protest against the violent assault of a nurse at the Lev HaSharon Medical Center on Tuesday. 
The nurse was attacked by one of the patients at the hospital while providing care to other patients. The patient threw objects at the nurse, beat him all over his body and caused severe injuries. Hospital staff nearby intervened and were eventually able to stop the patient after activating a panic button.
This is not the first time that the patient has exercised violence. At the beginning of the week he broke objects and tore signs off the walls.
"The nurses union will not accept any manifestation of violence against the nurses who work with dedication and mission on behalf of the patients," said the nurses union on Monday, adding that the Health Ministry could have prevented the assault if it had acted according to its commitments and placed security guards in all wards.
"Therefore, it is responsible for the incident and must immediately implement the agreement to eradicate violence and immediately staff all security positions for psychiatric hospitals," said the union. "Nurses should go to work without fear for their safety and return home safely to their family!"


