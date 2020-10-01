Public Health head: Airport closed for reasons of ‘equality’

The head of public health, Sharon Alroy-Preis said that the reason for extending the closure on outgoing flights from Ben-Gurion Airport is for reasons of “equality,” during an interview with KAN News on Thursday morning. Alroy-Preis was reacting to the government’s decision overnight to restrict outgoing flights through October 14, with rare exceptions. “I think the justification for this is more a justification of equality,” she said during the interview. She said it is difficult to tell Israelis not to travel more than one kilometer from home when “someone who has money can buy a plane ticket and travel somewhere else.”She added that “from a health perspective, there is a risk in flying because [planes] are crowded and enclosed.”A report published online by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month found “evidence of asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 on an airplane.” It also highlighted that previous studies of inflight transmission of other respiratory infectious diseases, such as influenza and SARS, revealed that sitting near a person with a respiratory infectious disease is a major risk factor for transmission.The government regulations still allow people who purchased tickets before September 25 to take their flights, as well as people who receive special permission from the general administration of the Transportation Ministry. Diplomats or those who hold foreign passports or visas may also travel. Documentation confirming one of these three exceptions must be presented upon arrival at the airport.The government said that forms will be available at the entrance to the airport to make it easier for travelers to make their declarations. No original documentation will be transferred to the airport. However, the airport administration will be able to tell people who do not present proper permission that they may not enter the passenger terminal and police may stop them from entering. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Israeli travelers or those with permission to come to Israel, such as new immigrants, will still be able to enter the country uninhibited, so long as they adhere to Israel’s rules of entry, such as entering isolation when traveling from a red state.