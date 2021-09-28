The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ra'am calls Israeli flags on Temple Mount crossing of red line

Jews reportedly brought Israeli flags to the Temple Mount, causing the Ra'am Islamic movement to say a red line had been crossed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 03:06
After Jews reportedly came to the Temple Mount with Israeli flags, the Ra'am (United Arab List) Islamic movement put out a statement warning the Israeli government and police about "continued disturbances on the Temple Mount," Ynet reported Tuesday.
The movement called the incident the crossing of a red line saying, "the racist right-wing has been trying lately to take advantage of al-Aqsa Mosque for political purposes. These disturbances have led to clashes in the past and may lead to clashes if it continues," according to Ynet.
Tensions have long surrounded the site due to its importance for Muslims and as a national symbol and rallying point for Palestinians.
In May, tensions between Jews and Arabs surrounding Jerusalem boiled over when police clashed with Palestinian rioters on the Temple Mount, and even entered al-Aqsa Mosque, firing tear gas inside the building. 
Hamas used this incident as a proximate cause to fire rockets at Jerusalem, initiating the latest round of conflict between Israel and Gaza.
Although the terrorist group had ulterior motives for igniting a conflict, Israeli-Arabs took to the streets in protest against what happened in al-Aqsa Mosque, leading to the worst Jewish-Arab intercommunal violence in two decades. 
SECURITY FORCES guard the safety of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount during Tisha Be’av, on Sunday (credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)SECURITY FORCES guard the safety of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount during Tisha Be’av, on Sunday (credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Although the High Court of Justice ruled that Jews have the right to pray at the site, it gave the police the authority to deny that right if they believe Jewish prayer would damage the security situation.


