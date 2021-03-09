Rabbi arrested for allegedly molesting students at Ashkelon kollel

Israel police arrested Tuesday a 60-year-old rabbi who allegedly molested his students at a kollel (an institution for full-time Talmudic studies) in the city of Ashkelon, according to the police spokesperson.

The investigation that led to his arrest came following complaints received by police from adult students at the kollel. The suspect, who has taught at the kollel for a long time, was charged with indecent acts and abusing his authority as a religious figure.

The suspect is expected to go before the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court, where the first hearing on his case will be held.

The arrest comes a few days after Moti Elon , a prominent Jerusalem educator, relinquished his title as rabbi following his conviction for various sexual offenses. He was also permanently barred from holding any formal Jewish leadership roles.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}