Two arrested for gang rape of minor in Galilee

Two men were arrested after they were suspected of taking part in the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in the Galilee in northern Israel, Israel Police announced on Tuesday.
An initial investigation found that the girl was taken from her home over the weekend by one of the suspects to a village area near Karmiel where she was raped over a period of hours by a number of young suspects.
According to KAN news, the girl met the suspect who took her from her home on social media.
Within a number of days, police managed to arrested two of the suspects, residents of villages in the Galilee. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
