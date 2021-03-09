Two arrested for gang rape of minor in Galilee

An initial investigation found that the girl was taken from her home over the weekend by one of the suspects to a village area near Karmiel where she was raped over a period of hours by a number of young suspects.

According to KAN news, the girl met the suspect who took her from her home on social media.

Within a number of days, police managed to arrested two of the suspects, residents of villages in the Galilee. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}