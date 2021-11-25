The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rabbi Kanievsky says children 5 and up should be vaccinated

Disinformation in the ultra-Orthodox sector and the high number of children led senior health officials to approach the leading rabbi for his blessing for the child vaccination drive.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 16:54

Updated: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 17:09
Rabbi Chaim Kanivesky meets with senior medical officials in his Bnei Brak home on Thursday (photo credit: SHUKI LERRER)
Rabbi Chaim Kanivesky meets with senior medical officials in his Bnei Brak home on Thursday
(photo credit: SHUKI LERRER)
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the most senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis in the world, has said that children over the age of five should be vaccinated against COVID-19, a ruling that should bolster the vaccination drive among young children in the haredi sector.
The rabbi, 93, met on Thursday at his Bnei Brak home with senior medical officials and doctors who informed him of new developments regarding the COVID vaccine, rising case numbers, and the recent approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for administering the Pfizer vaccine to children from the age of five.
Of the ultra-Orthodox population, some 678,000 are ages 0-19, of whom around 200,000 are five to 11, so the vaccination drive for children in this sector is of high importance for the national child vaccination drive in general.
The meeting at Kanievsky’s home was arranged by the Health Ministry’s public diplomacy committee for the ultra-Orthodox sector.
The sector has suffered from disinformation campaigns regarding Kanievsky’s opinion on vaccinating children. Since Kanievsky is today the most authoritative rabbi in the non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox community, this disinformation threatens to undermine the coming vaccination drive.
In the meeting was the head of the national Magen Israel program for combating COVID Prof. Ran Blitzer, Israel’s coronavirus projector Prof. Salman Zarka, and Kanievsky’s personal doctor Mushlam Hart, all of whom “requested to hear his [Kanievsky’s] Torah perspective regarding vaccinating children,” according to the public diplomacy committee, and to receive his blessing for the child vaccination campaign.
Rabbi Chaim Kanivesky meets with senior medical officials in his Bnei Brak home on Thursday (credit: SHUKI LERRER)
In addition, Blitzer presented data to the rabbi regarding the vaccination of one million children in the US and research on the effects of vaccinating children, concluding that “the health benefits and advantages to vaccinated children significantly outweigh risks and side-effects of the vaccine.”
The doctors also spoke with Kanievsky and his advisers about how to best promote vaccination for children in this age group.
According to the public diplomacy committee, after having had the information presented to him, Kanievsky said that children over five should be vaccinated, and gave a blessing to those who vaccinate to be healthy, and a blessing for success for those working in the health system.
Following the announcement of Kanievsky’s decision, the mayor of Kiryat Ye’arim [Telz-Stone], Rabbi Yitzhak Ravitz called for children five to 11 in the town to be vaccinated.
“We have received the instructions of Rabbi Kanievsky, we are preparing to vaccinate the children of the town against corona during Hanukkah,” said Ravitz, adding that the Municipal Council will establish a special vaccination center during the holiday.


