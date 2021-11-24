The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rabbinical Courts gain authority to sanction foreign divorce refusers

In Israel, divorce refusers can have their driving licenses and passports revoked, restrictions placed on their bank account and even imprisonment.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 19:05

Updated: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 19:28
The Great Rabbinical Court of Appeals in Jerusalem. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Great Rabbinical Court of Appeals in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee has approved legislation that will permanently enable rabbinical courts in Israel to intervene in cases of divorce refusal of foreign nationals and sanction them.
The committee approved the legislation on Tuesday for its final readings in the Knesset plenum, where it is expected to pass easily due to support from haredi (ultra-Orthodox) MKs in the opposition, as well as enjoying coalition support.
The law, which only applies to male divorce-refusers, was originally passed in 2018 as a temporary law designed to assist non-Israeli women whose husbands refuse to grant them a divorce, who are unable to have any kind of punitive sanctions imposed against their spouse.
The rabbinical courts in Israel are empowered to impose a variety of sanctions against divorce-refusers, such as revoking driving licenses, revoking passports, placing restrictions on their bank accounts, and even imprisoning them for extended periods of time.
Such sanctions are not at the disposal of rabbinical courts in the Diaspora since they are not state institutions, meaning there are few effective tools for persuading a recalcitrant spouse to consent to a divorce.
THE RABBINICAL court of Tel Aviv. It has been said that rabbinical courts allow men to hold back consent to divorce their wives in order to extort the women into agreeing to unfair overall terms. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)THE RABBINICAL court of Tel Aviv. It has been said that rabbinical courts allow men to hold back consent to divorce their wives in order to extort the women into agreeing to unfair overall terms. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
In 2018, the Conference of European Rabbis, an umbrella body of European rabbis and rabbinical judges, requested that the Israeli rabbinical courts find a solution for cases of divorce recalcitrance involving Jews living in the Diaspora who are not Israeli nationals, resulting in the temporary legislation.
The law meant that Israel’s rabbinical courts took up cases of foreign Jewish men who were refusing to grant their wives a divorce in their country of origin, and who came to Israel for visits, and imposed sanctions on them.
The statute expired in July, however, and the government is seeking to turn it into permanent law.
According to the explanatory section of the government legislation, dozens of women have been freed from their recalcitrant husbands as a result of the law. Their efforts to terminate their marriage in their home countries foundered due to the absence of tools to convince the husband to grant a divorce.
President of the Conference of European Rabbis Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt insisted during the committee hearing that it was important to make the law permanent. He argued that if it remained merely a temporary law, some recalcitrant husbands might delay even longer giving a divorce to their wives in the hope that the law would not be renewed in the future.
Former MK Aliza Lavie, who proposed the law in 2018, supported the proposal to make the legislation permanent. She said that even though “there are a lot of things which need to be fixed in the rabbinical courts, anyone who frees an agunah [chained woman] is as if they repaired one of the walls of Jerusalem.”
MK Uri Maklev of the opposition haredi United Torah Judaism Party also praised the law, saying it had been very successful, and voted in favor of making it permanent.
Dr. Rachel Levmore, director of the Aguna and Get-Refusal Prevention Project of the International Young Israel Movement in Israel and the Jewish Agency, said during the hearing that making the law permanent was an important step, and would also demonstrate that Israel is willing to help Jews around the world in situations of divorce refusal.
Dr. Susan Weiss of the Center for Women’s Justice, opposed turning the legislation into permanent law. Weiss said she opposed it in principle because of concerns about extending the authority of the rabbinical courts, “which do not take care of human rights.”
Weiss said that rabbinical courts have violated the right of travel of foreign nationals whose cases of divorce refusal it has taken up, and not given them a fair hearing.
The legislation was approved unanimously in committee for passage to the Knesset plenum for its second and third readings.


Tags Israel Judaism Knesset rabbinical court divorce
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Malaysia treatment of Israel is backward - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel has as much right to defend itself as everyone else - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by