Rabbis decide: Having a Tinder account does not mean infidelity

In a recent divorce case, the rabbinical court was faced with the argument a wife opened a tinder dating profile and was ergo unfaithful, they rejected it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 19, 2020 19:23
The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken February 10, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken February 10, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
Is opening a dating app profile while in a marriage sort of like cheating? If you ask the Rabbinical Court of Israel the answer is no. Having an online profile on a dating app does not mean the person in the marriage actually dated anyone else. Also, with marriages and relationships sometimes going south, it is not uncommon for people to open fake accounts as they attempt to sabotage the lives of their past partners.  
 
In a recent divorce case, a woman left her husband when she found out he was having an affair and requested to have the sum of money promised in the pre-marriage agreement known as Ketuba, the sum was roughly $50,000, Kalkalist reported on June 15.  
 
The husband responded with arguing he had not been unfaithful, that he and the woman the wife suggested he had been seeing was just a friend, and that the woman had been unfaithful to him when she opened a tinder account. If accepted, the man might have been able to avoid paying the sum.  
 
The woman claimed the profile was not hers and that she did not date anyone during the marriage.  
 
The rabbis ruled that, as there is no other evidence to any wrongdoing by the estranged wife, the man must pay the full sum due to the divorce.  
  


