Rabbis for Human Rights volunteers attacked by Israelis in West Bank

Rabbis for Human Rights volunteers were helping Palestinians with the olive harvest when they were pepper-sprayed by settlers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 25, 2021 16:26
Workers rake up the glorious olive harvest (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
Workers rake up the glorious olive harvest
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
Settlers from the Itamar outpost attacked members of Rabbis for Human Rights while they helped Palestinians with the olive harvest in the West Bank on Monday.
The attackers arrived at the scene on foot and in tractors and pepper-sprayed the volunteers. One of the Rabbis for Human Rights members was harmed in the attack and needed medical attention.
The volunteers reported that IDF was in the area, but they barely got involved or tried to stop the attack.
"The attack of the harvesters today joins a long list of attacks that happen every day against the Palestinian farmers and their possessions, the activists who help them and the IDF itself," said the director-general of Rabbis for Human Rights, Avi Davush. "It's time for someone in the government to wake up and work to pull these attacks out from the roots and send a clear message that violence will be met with real punishment. Until then, the next attack is only a matter of time.
Settlers attack Rabbis for Human Rights volunteers helping Palestinians with the olive harvest (Credit: Rabbis for Human Rights)
Similar attacks have occurred during previous weekends with a three-year-old being sent to the hospital a few weeks ago.  


