Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, IAI to take part in UAE's IDEX 2021

SmartShooter and BIRD Aerosystems will also display systems at the first-ever Israeli pavilion in Abu Dhabi.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 15:27
A SPYDER surface-to-air missile system. (photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED SYSTEMS)
A SPYDER surface-to-air missile system.
(photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED SYSTEMS)
Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries will be taking part in the upcoming International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) set to take place in Abu Dhabi in February 2021.
 
The participation of Israeli defense companies at the biennial arms and defense technology sales exhibition and the largest of its kind in the Middle East comes after Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a normalization deal.
 
The two companies, Israel’s largest, will be of the several defense companies that will exhibit at the Israeli Pavilion.
 
Israel’s SmartShooter will also be exhibiting its lightweight precision counter-drone systems, which have been in operational use by the IDF along the Gaza border as well as US Special Forces. 
 
Another Israeli defense company that will take part at IDEX is BIRD Aerosystems, a company that develops and markets airborne missile protection systems (AMPS) and aerial surveillance, intelligence, and observation solutions (ASIO). 
 
Last month the company unveiled its ASIO Holistic Solution, a comprehensive multi-layered system tailored for maritime and ground surveillance missions that provide a multidimensional approach to combating diverse security threats.
 
The Defense Ministry will decide on which other companies, will participate and what systems and platforms they would be allowed to bring.
 
While the platforms set to be on display have not been finalized, the company’s Iron Dome Missile Defense System as well as its Trophy active protection system for armored vehicles as well as electronic interference systems, and radar systems are possibilities.
 
Last month Israeli defense companies were invited to participate in the exhibition after IDEX signed an agreement with the Israel Defense Exhibition (ISDEF) to cooperate their participation. In exchange, Gulf defense companies will take part in ISDEF 2021 scheduled to take place in June.
 
Though Israeli defense companies have sold defense equipment to Gulf countries in the past, they were kept secret. Now with normalization deals signed with the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan, it is expected that defense deals will now lead to a significant growth in defense exports to the region, which is one of the world’s largest arms importers.
 
A report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute found that Israel’s arms exports over the past four years have been the highest ever, and accounted for 3 percent of the global total. The Jewish State was found to be the world’s eighth-largest arms supplier and its arms exports were 77 percent higher than between 2010-2014.
 
There was also a continued increase in arms transfers to the Middle East (61 percent) and of the five largest importers (Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Australia, and China) are Middle Eastern countries. 
 
The five-day event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center will take place between February  21rst-25th and is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
 
IDEX 2021 will also feature the 6th edition of NAVDEX, the maritime security show that was first launched during IDEX 2011.
 
According to the website, the exhibition is organized by the Capital Events in association and with the full support of the UAE Armed Forces.
 
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to local media IDEX and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) is expected to see more than 1,300 defense sector companies from 62 different countries take part.


