Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Michael Lurie, head of the land maneuver systems directorate at Rafael, spoke at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference and described the game-changing nature of the IDF Trophy system, used to defend tanks and APC's from incoming missile attacks. Speaking with Steve Linde, editor of the Jerusalem Report, Lurie explained that the Trophy system detects missiles when launched and destroys the incoming missile before it can reach the tank. "The incoming threat is fast; you need to detect it and look at it, keep pace with the threat, decide when to intercept it, and hit it precisely. All of this requires a very high level of precision and a lot of computing," noted Lurie. After the Second Lebanon War in 2006, when Israeli tanks were attacked by missiles, Rafael began the development of the system, which was deployed in 2010, and first saw action in 2011. The system was used extensively in Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and was purchased by the US Army.Lurie says that the system not only detects the incoming missile but detects the missile's origin, enabling the crew to neutralize the source of the attack. Additionally, he said that its use enhances the awareness of an entire battalion of tanks, allowing them to better maneuver in all terrains.