Rally demands Hamas return IDF soldiers' bodies in return for ceasefire

A rally has gathered in front of the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem demanding that the return of the bodies of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, two IDF soldiers whose bodies were abducted by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip in 2014, be a part of any ceasefire agreement.
"My son, Hadar Goldin, was killed and kidnapped in the humanitarian ceasefire during [Operation] Protective Edge. Now, when there will be a ceasefire, he needs to be returned...We must make the return of the boys the first and absolute condition of the ceasefire," Goldin's mother, Leah, declared.
Leah Goldin has campaigned to bring her son's body back from Gaza for seven years and hopes that Operation Guardian of the Walls will finally heed her unyielding request.
Thus far, the operation managed to destroy the Hamas tunnels in Gaza that were used to abduct Goldin's body on Wednesday.
"Again the cries of war. This time they call it Guardian of the Walls [but] for us the cries of war have sounded for seven years," Leah Goldin expressed how for many, Operation Protective Edge cannot end until the bodies are returned in the next ceasefire.
"I represent all of the mothers of IDF soldiers...mothers that were promised that no soldiers would be left behind."
