Rally demands Hamas return IDF soldiers' bodies in return for ceasefire

"My son, Hadar Goldin, was killed and kidnapped in the humanitarian ceasefire during Operation Protective Edge. Now, when there will be a ceasefire, he needs to be returned..."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 19, 2021 20:21
Rally to return bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul in Operation Guardians of the Walls ceasefire. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Rally to return bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul in Operation Guardians of the Walls ceasefire.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A rally has gathered in front of the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem demanding that the return of the bodies of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, two IDF soldiers whose bodies were abducted by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip in 2014, be a part of any ceasefire agreement. 
"My son, Hadar Goldin, was killed and kidnapped in the humanitarian ceasefire during [Operation] Protective Edge. Now, when there will be a ceasefire, he needs to be returned...We must make the return of the boys the first and absolute condition of the ceasefire," Goldin's mother, Leah, declared. 
Leah Goldin has campaigned to bring her son's body back from Gaza for seven years and hopes that Operation Guardian of the Walls will finally heed her unyielding request.
Thus far, the operation managed to destroy the Hamas tunnels in Gaza that were used to abduct Goldin's body on Wednesday.
"Again the cries of war. This time they call it Guardian of the Walls [but] for us the cries of war have sounded for seven years," Leah Goldin expressed how for many, Operation Protective Edge cannot end until the bodies are returned in the next ceasefire. 
Operation Protective Edge has not ended, shirt reads in the rally to return abducted IDF soldier bodies from Gaza (Photo Credit: Marc Israel Sellem).Operation Protective Edge has not ended, shirt reads in the rally to return abducted IDF soldier bodies from Gaza (Photo Credit: Marc Israel Sellem).
"I represent all of the mothers of IDF soldiers...mothers that were promised that no soldiers would be left behind." 


Tags Gaza Hamas Hadar Goldin Oron Shaul
