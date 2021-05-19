Rally demands Hamas return IDF soldiers' bodies in return for ceasefire

"My son, Hadar Goldin, was killed and kidnapped in the humanitarian ceasefire during [Operation] Protective Edge. Now, when there will be a ceasefire, he needs to be returned...We must make the return of the boys the first and absolute condition of the ceasefire," Goldin's mother, Leah, declared.

Leah Goldin has campaigned to bring her son's body back from Gaza for seven years and hopes that Operation Guardian of the Walls will finally heed her unyielding request.

Thus far, the operation managed to destroy the Hamas tunnels in Gaza that were used to abduct Goldin's body on Wednesday.

Operation Protective Edge has not ended, shirt reads in the rally to return abducted IDF soldier bodies from Gaza (Photo Credit: Marc Israel Sellem). "Again the cries of war. This time they call it Guardian of the Walls [but] for us the cries of war have sounded for seven years," Leah Goldin expressed how for many, Operation Protective Edge cannot end until the bodies are returned in the next ceasefire.

"I represent all of the mothers of IDF soldiers...mothers that were promised that no soldiers would be left behind."

