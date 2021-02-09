Rally held in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square in memory of late Diana Raz

A rally in memory of Diana Raz was held at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night. Diana Raz was allegedly murdered by her husband Amir Raz, a police officer, last week.
The rally was also held as a protest against domestic violence and violence directed toward women. "I want to assure you that I will perpetuate your memory, I will take care of your children and fight your war, and work to save more women in order to prevent the next murder," said Diana's sister, Mariana, said during the rally, N12 reported."A despicable act that you could not have possibly anticipated," she added, while describing her sister as a uniting force "who spread light and love to wherever she went."Raz was a couples’ mentor and led married pairings through the challenges of overcoming marital complications. She would lead training groups through a program to improve and evolve their personal relationships."You advised, cared for and helped find a relationship for souls who longed for relationships and love. You were an amazing person and a stunning mother, you invested in the education of the children in an astonishing way and so did you invest in your relationship," her sister added.
The rally was also held as a protest against domestic violence and violence directed toward women. "I want to assure you that I will perpetuate your memory, I will take care of your children and fight your war, and work to save more women in order to prevent the next murder," said Diana's sister, Mariana, said during the rally, N12 reported."A despicable act that you could not have possibly anticipated," she added, while describing her sister as a uniting force "who spread light and love to wherever she went."Raz was a couples’ mentor and led married pairings through the challenges of overcoming marital complications. She would lead training groups through a program to improve and evolve their personal relationships."You advised, cared for and helped find a relationship for souls who longed for relationships and love. You were an amazing person and a stunning mother, you invested in the education of the children in an astonishing way and so did you invest in your relationship," her sister added.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}During an argument that broke out between the couple, the alleged murderer told police, he did not know what had come over him, but he had pulled his gun out and fired two shots, one of which went into the victim’s head. Their four children were witnesses to the suspected murder and were taken to welfare services to receive care.