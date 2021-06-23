The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rami Levy is the cheapest place to buy groceries in Israel - survey

Rami Levy is the cheapest place to buy basic grocery store items in Israel, according to a new survey.

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 23, 2021 12:15
Rami Levy 521 (photo credit: Courtesy: Rami Levy)
Rami Levy 521
(photo credit: Courtesy: Rami Levy)
Rami Levy Online is the cheapest place in Israel for buying the basic product basket of food items.
A survey by the Economy and Industry Ministry and the Central Bureau of Statistics found that the total price of products in the basket, which includes 68 common grocery products, was just NIS 809 at Rami Levy's online site during May. the average price among all supermarket chains was NIS 926, and the gap between the cheapest and most expensive chain was NIS 304, or 38%.
The average cost of the basket was NIS 858 in physical stores and NIS 890 for online markets, the report said.
Among brick-and-mortar stores, Rami Levy placed first, at NIS 823, followed by Victory (NIS 837), Shufersal Deal (NIS 845), Yeinot Bitan and Yohananof (NIS 864), and Shuk Mehadrin (NIS 917).
For online stores, Rami Levy's service came in first place, followed by Victory Online (NIS 851), Shufersal Online (NIS 854), Yeinot Bitan Online (NIS 899), Mega Online (NIS 962), and Tiv Ta'am Online (NIS 966).
The Alonit, Super Alonit, and Mini Super Alonit chains, which are associated with Dor Alon gasoline stations, are the most expensive places to shop in Israel, with the price of items in the basket totaling as high as NIS 1,112. The convenience store versions of Tiv Ta'am and Mega were also among the highest-priced.
"The basket provides a comparative tool both by the consumer and by decision-makers to monitor the prices of popular products purchased by households," said Michal Fink, VP of strategy and policy planning at the Economy and Industry Ministry. "The advertising of the basic product basket is intended to create competition between the retail chains, to make consumers significant players, and to bring down prices. We see big gaps between the chains and continue to call on consumers to compare prices and promote smart consumption."
Most chains have lowered their prices compared to May 2020. The Yohananoff and Maayan 2000 chains showed the largest price decreases of 6% and 5%, respectively.
The basket includes common items from the categories of milk, bread, meat and fish, dry foods, fruits and vegetables, and toiletries and cleaning products.


Tags cost of living in israel rami levy grocery stores
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Bennett say no to the US on issues of Iran if needed be?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by