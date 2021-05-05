Rami Levy CEO fined for illegally using customers' personal information

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Wednesday convicted and fined Ofir Atias, the CEO of the Rami Levy Supermarket chain, NIS 75,000, for infractions regarding the illegal use of the company's customer info database.The company itself was also convicted and fined NIS 600,000, while the company's security chief, Shlomo Aderet Julian. was fined NIS 20,000 and sentenced to 5 months of community service for his breaches, which took place between 2011-2016.The Privacy Protection Authority stated that "the affair embodies one of the most serious incidents investigated by the Authority due to the deliberate and ongoing use by senior officials of a public company of the database in its possession."