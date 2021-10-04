Record-High donations, thousands join JNF-USA for 'Spectacular Sunday'

A record-breaking 51,000 Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) supporters tuned in to the organization’s annual Spectacular Sunday extravaganza on September 12, 2021 — raising nearly $3.3 million for the land and people of Israel.

Celebrities and entertainers including Israeli singer-songwriters David Broza and Idan Raichel; actor, comedian, writer and producer, Elon Gold; rapper Noah Shufutinsky, also known as Westside Gravy; and singer Eden Alene, were among some of the stars who partnered with JNF-USA for its largest fundraising event of the year.

The hybrid soiree was hosted live from City Winery in New York City and broadcasted virtually across the U.S. via JNF-USA’s social media channels.

Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza entertained the audience with his greatest hits. (Perry Bindelglass)

In addition to a magical evening of brilliant entertainment, JNF-USA professionals and lay leaders conducted a nationwide donor outreach initiative in a sprint telethon style approach — calling, texting, and emailing thousands of supporters from coast to coast.

JNF-USA supporters attend Spectacular Sunday at City Winery in New York (L-R: Meredith Sherbin, Charley Wolfe, Alyssa Russo, Orazio Russo, Ethan Russo, and Andrew Cohen)(Perry Bindelglass)

Due to the dedication and generosity of these individuals, including those who matched $1.5 million of the event’s proceeds, JNF-USA exceeded the event’s fundraising goal for projects supporting critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s north and south.

“Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of our team of lay leaders and professional fundraisers, Jewish National Fund-USA achieved a record-high fundraising result on Spectacular Sunday,” said Event Co-Chair Robert D. Cohan.

“We are blessed to have the support of such a generous community of philanthropic changemakers who share our historic vision for the land and people of Israel. As we enter a new Jewish year, we have never felt more energized and optimistic about our People’s future,” added Event Co-Chair Bernice Friedman.

Thousands of fans tuned in online while nearly 200 JNF-USA supporters from New York and New Jersey attended the soiree in-person. Patrons sang, danced, mingled, and enjoyed an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres at the upscale music venue and wine bar in New York’s trendy Chelsea neighborhood, while laughing hysterically as Elon Gold emceed the evening.

Esteemed Hollywood actress, producer, and bestselling author Noa Tishby provided remarks after Dr. Sol Lizerbram, JNF-USA’s President, presented her with the Guardian of Israel Award in recognition of her leadership, creative achievements, and outstanding service to the land and people of Israel and Jewish people everywhere.

Among other noteworthy moments of the evening, Shira Haas greeted the audience and Israel’s President Isaac Herzog spoke about JNF-USA’s World Zionist Village — a 21-acre, $350 million center for community, learning, and love of Israel that will be built in Be’er Sheva and is expected to open in 2025.

Team Israel’s Shlomo Lipetz also accepted a gift of a JNF-USA Be Inscribed Torah portion on behalf of the players from Israel’s historic Olympic baseball team.

JNF-USA Spectacular Sunday Co-Chair, Robert D. Cohan presents Team Israel’s Shlomo Lipetz with a Be Inscribed Certificate. (Perry Bindelglass)