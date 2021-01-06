The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Red-hot Bitcoin tops $35,000

"Bitcoin is a revolution that liberates us from the banks and government that took money hostage."

By ZEV STUB  
JANUARY 6, 2021 15:48
A coin representing the bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen on computer circuit boards in this illustrative picture (photo credit: REUTERS)
A coin representing the bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen on computer circuit boards in this illustrative picture
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Bitcoin is flying like a rocket. The cryptocurrency smashed through the $35,000 mark briefly Wednesday morning, reaching a new high. That represents a 20% gain during the first six days of January alone, after rising more than 300% in 2020.
The latest rise follows news that the US federal banking regulator ruled that it would allow banks to use public blockchain networks and use stablecoins for payment activities, providing further evidence of increasing cryptocurrency acceptance among financial institutions. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are linked to a "stable" asset like fiat currency or commodities.
On Monday, investment banking giant JPMorgan said in a bold statement that Bitcoin could eventually reach as high as $146,000, as it competes with gold as a store of assets. “This long term upside based on an equalization of the market cap of bitcoin to that of gold for investment purposes is conditional on the volatility of bitcoin converging to that of gold over the long term,” JPMorgan said. Its calculation was based on the idea that Bitcoin's total value would eventually be equal to the $2.7 trillion of total private sector gold investment.
When Bitcoin spiked in late 2017 to $20,000, skeptics said the digital currency had no intrinsic value, and was a bubble waiting to pop. However, JPMorgan said, increased acceptance of cryptocurrencies by financial institutions means that things are different this time. PayPal's decision in October to allow customers will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin and other virtual currencies using their PayPal accounts was a key factor in Bitcoin's stellar rise in the past three months.
The narrative for Bitcoin has also changed, explained Sagi Bakshi, CEO of Israeli cryptocurrency trading platform Coinmama. Responding to a comment about a dearth of stores that accept Bitcoin, he said "Bitcoin is not a currency, it is a store of value. Perhaps that was a narrative that was more common a few years ago, but its claims are not very solid. Today, it doesn't make sense to buy anything with it. The fees are too high, and the system is too slow for high-volume transactions." Instead, Bakshi says, Bitcoin is an asset class that competes with stocks, commodities, and real estate.
The key feature contributing to Bitcoin's stellar rise is its scarcity, Bakshi noted. "The way that Bitcoin was designed is that there can only be 21 million bitcoins in existence," he said. "About 88% of them are already in circulation, and four million have been lost forever, because people lost their private keys. Never before has scarcity been built into a digital asset like this that guarantees that there are zero fraudulent coins in the system."
"Bitcoin is a revolution that liberates us from the banks and government that took money hostage," Bakshi said. "We don't need a third party that will print money when there is an economic crisis. The Fed is printing so much money that the system is going to collapse under hyperinflation. We need a settlement system that is transparent, that allows you to move assets across borders in a way that can be seen by everyone."
While there are Bitcoin funds like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust that allow people to invest in Bitcoin easily via public markets, Bakshi said there is no substitute for owning Bitcoin directly by buying it through dealers like Coinmama. "It's like the difference between buying a bar of gold and buying an ETF tracking gold," he said. Such funds also have not risen as quickly at Bitcoin recently, he added.
"In 10 years, you won't see any currency as we know it today," Bakshi said. "It was all be digital. Eventually, people will be carrying multiple currencies with them on their phones."


Tags Money cryptocurrency bitcoin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

An opportunity for Gulf rapprochement

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Nadav Tamir

Sa'ar's exit is Likud's chance to redefine ideological boundary - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by