The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Red lips & pink wine: What to buy this Valentine's Day

For whatever you'll do this coming day of love.

By NERIA BARR  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 14:49
Michael Kors' new “Wonderlust Eau de Voyage.” (photo credit: COURTESY MICHAEL KORS)
Michael Kors' new “Wonderlust Eau de Voyage.”
(photo credit: COURTESY MICHAEL KORS)
 Take a short imagined vacation on an island, dip your fingers in melted chocolate, raise a glass of pink joy – whatever you do this coming day of love – have a happy Valentine’s Day.
Dream of a romantic vacation
Michael Kors invites you ladies to dream of a peaceful island, while keeping safe at home, with his new “Wonderlust Eau de Voyage.” The new Eau de Voyage, may very well be our only chance to enjoy a romantic vacation this Valentine’s Day, but who says we cannot close our eyes? Breathe in and dream of white beaches and palm trees. Top notes of lavender, mandarin and pink pepper, as well as heart of jasmine and orange flower, help the transformation. NIS 299 for 50 ml and NIS 399 for 100 ml. Available in April, Mashbir and Super-Pharm stores.
Love letters
Sacara offers a line of luscious lip-glosses from the princess line. Get one of 12 rich shades in clear, pink, peach, red and more. NIS 9.90. www.sacara.co.il
Sweeter than wine
M∙A∙C launched a new formula in their Powder Kiss line of lipsticks and eye makeup, offering shades of red and pink. The new lipsticks offer soft matt shades and velvety tecture with a slightly sweet flavor and very sweet smell to die for. Just apply on the lips to create that effortless sexy look. Try the Dubonnet Buzz intensive red or the Marrakesh-mere, orangie brownish red. Yummy. NIS 99. If you prefer liquid lip gloss, try the Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolor that promises to provide hydration for 10 hours. NIS 119. Match both with pinkish soft Powder Kiss eye shadows. NIS 91. Available at M∙A∙C shops or at www.maccosmetics.co.il
His and hers
Boss launched new “his” and “hers” scents for the day of love. BOSS The Scent Pure Accord for women or men. Both look similar, with different colors. The Women’s scent opens with lovely bergamot, it is a floral scent that is perfect for spring (NIS 379). The men’s ’cent is more exotic – with ginger and tropical fruit, as well as a good balance between fire and light (NIS 299). Available at Superpharm, Be, Mashbir and April stores.
Signed with love
You may still have time to pop over to one of the Bana Drinks shops and get a lovely Valentine’s day package of pink bubbly with personally inscribed glasses, chocolates, cheeses and more. Also for the day of love, the chain of stores offers an online free guide for making cocktails and many happy concoctions. www.banamashkaot.co.il/
Drink pink
Many wineries launch their fresh rose wines in time for Valentine’s Day. Take Barkan’s new Kerem Alma 2020 Reserve Gold Edition, for instance. This rose wine has a lovely peachy pink color and fresh fruity aromas that will go well with either savory or sweet foods. NIS 39.
Happy hour
Looking to prepare a red-hot cocktail for your loved one? Try the new Bombay Bramble gin with natural red and black raspberries. The compound gin has no sugar or essences added – only the natural fruit, providing the drink with subtle and well-balanced flavor. Now available for NIS 149. Imported by Akkerman. www.akkerman.co.il
Food for love
Hamburgers are not usually considered as food for love, but if this is what you prefer – try the new special heart-shaped duo burgers by Netach Katzavim. The heart-shaped burgers are made from excellent local beef and they are sold in a package that includes two burgers, 200 grams each, two buns, frozen fries and sauces. Great idea. The packages are sold in the Netach Katzavim stores throughout February. NIS 49.90. The stores are located in Netanya, Kfar Saba, Petah Tikva, Ashdod and Kiryat Shmona.
Melting love
Pralines and chocolate fondue make for a very romantic evening, says local chocolate company Max Brenner. We loved their package (one of many options) that includes Pure Milk chocolate thins, dark chocolate thins and white chocolate thins – all for the chocolate fondue. Cut a banana or another fruit, skewer and dip in the melted chocolate. The package includes a small fondue making enough for two with two forks and a small box of pralines. As always – the designed Max Brenner boxes are a great bonus. NIS 219.


Tags wine Valentine's Day chocolate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

The International Criminal Court can save Israel from itself - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Kenneth Lasson

How did Abraham Lincoln view religion, Jews? - opinion

 By KENNETH LASSON
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ori Wertman

Labor Party under Michaeli represents Israel's extreme Left - opinion

 By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by