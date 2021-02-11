Red lips & pink wine: What to buy this Valentine's Day

Dream of a romantic vacation

Michael Kors invites you ladies to dream of a peaceful island, while keeping safe at home, with his new “Wonderlust Eau de Voyage.” The new Eau de Voyage, may very well be our only chance to enjoy a romantic vacation this Valentine’s Day, but who says we cannot close our eyes? Breathe in and dream of white beaches and palm trees. Top notes of lavender, mandarin and pink pepper, as well as heart of jasmine and orange flower, help the transformation. NIS 299 for 50 ml and NIS 399 for 100 ml. Available in April, Mashbir and Super-Pharm stores.

Love letters

Sacara offers a line of luscious lip-glosses from the princess line. Get one of 12 rich shades in clear, pink, peach, red and more. NIS 9.90. www.sacara.co.il

Sweeter than wine

M∙A∙C launched a new formula in their Powder Kiss line of lipsticks and eye makeup, offering shades of red and pink. The new lipsticks offer soft matt shades and velvety tecture with a slightly sweet flavor and very sweet smell to die for. Just apply on the lips to create that effortless sexy look. Try the Dubonnet Buzz intensive red or the Marrakesh-mere, orangie brownish red. Yummy. NIS 99. If you prefer liquid lip gloss, try the Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolor that promises to provide hydration for 10 hours. NIS 119. Match both with pinkish soft Powder Kiss eye shadows. NIS 91. Available at M∙A∙C shops or at www.maccosmetics.co.il

His and hers

Boss launched new “his” and “hers” scents for the day of love. BOSS The Scent Pure Accord for women or men. Both look similar, with different colors. The Women’s scent opens with lovely bergamot, it is a floral scent that is perfect for spring (NIS 379). The men’s ’cent is more exotic – with ginger and tropical fruit, as well as a good balance between fire and light (NIS 299). Available at Superpharm, Be, Mashbir and April stores.

Signed with love

You may still have time to pop over to one of the Bana Drinks shops and get a lovely Valentine’s day package of pink bubbly with personally inscribed glasses, chocolates, cheeses and more. Also for the day of love, the chain of stores offers an online free guide for making cocktails and many happy concoctions. www.banamashkaot.co.il/

Drink pink

Many wineries launch their fresh rose wines in time for Valentine’s Day. Take Barkan’s new Kerem Alma 2020 Reserve Gold Edition, for instance. This rose wine has a lovely peachy pink color and fresh fruity aromas that will go well with either savory or sweet foods. NIS 39.

Happy hour

Looking to prepare a red-hot cocktail for your loved one? Try the new Bombay Bramble gin with natural red and black raspberries. The compound gin has no sugar or essences added – only the natural fruit, providing the drink with subtle and well-balanced flavor. Now available for NIS 149. Imported by Akkerman. www.akkerman.co.il

Food for love

Hamburgers are not usually considered as food for love, but if this is what you prefer – try the new special heart-shaped duo burgers by Netach Katzavim. The heart-shaped burgers are made from excellent local beef and they are sold in a package that includes two burgers, 200 grams each, two buns, frozen fries and sauces. Great idea. The packages are sold in the Netach Katzavim stores throughout February. NIS 49.90. The stores are located in Netanya, Kfar Saba, Petah Tikva, Ashdod and Kiryat Shmona.

Melting love

Pralines and chocolate fondue make for a very romantic evening, says local chocolate company Max Brenner. We loved their package (one of many options) that includes Pure Milk chocolate thins, dark chocolate thins and white chocolate thins – all for the chocolate fondue. Cut a banana or another fruit, skewer and dip in the melted chocolate. The package includes a small fondue making enough for two with two forks and a small box of pralines. As always – the designed Max Brenner boxes are a great bonus. NIS 219.