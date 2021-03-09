Reform, Conservative leaders reject PM’s comments on conversion

Senior leaders of the Reform and Masorti (Conservative) movement have rejected comments made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insinuating that their conversions could be used by asylum seekers and foreign workers to illegitimately obtain Israeli citizenship.

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday on the matter, Netanyahu said the country needed to protect itself from “fake conversions” and linked the issue to the influx of asylum seekers from Sudan and Eritrea which Israel experienced in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Asked if he was specifically concerned about African asylum seekers and migrants converting to obtain citizenship Netanyahu responded “Not only from there, you could have it from the entire world,” adding that the government has to “protect the borders of Israel so that we’re not overrun.”

Last week, the High Court of Justice ruled that non-Israeli nationals who convert with the Reform and Masorti movements in Israel must be afforded Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return, a decision that was denounced by the ultra-Orthodox parties, the Religious Zionist Party and the Likud.

Both non-Orthodox streams insist however that the only non-Israeli nationals who they allow into their conversion programs are those who already have residency visas with a path to citizenship, which asylum seekers, migrant workers and foreign workers do not have.

The progressive Jewish organizations perform between 120 to 140 conversions, combined, of non-Israeli nationals in an average year.

Rabbi Gilad Kariv, a prominent leader of the Israeli Reform Movement and the fourth placed candidate on the Labor Party electoral list for the upcoming election, said he was disturbed by the fact that Netanyahu has not embraced the High Court ruling, and said it was indicative of his alliance with the ultra-Orthodox parties and his severing of ties with the progressive Jewish denominations.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu knows that the conversion issue does not have any impact on migrant workers or the entrance of asylum seekers to Israel,” said Kariv.

“Making the connection between both topics is his way of continuing his quiet support for the wave of hate of the ultra Orthodox parties against the Supreme Court ruling.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has proven that he has no ability, nor real will to heal the frictions within the Jewish people and this task should be left to the next Prime Minister of Israel that hopefully will replace Netanyahu very soon, with support from the liberal parties in the Knesset.”

Director of the Masorti Movement in Israel Rakefet Ginsberg said in response to Netanyahu’s comments that the organization would continue to enforce its current conversion policies, a reference to its stance not to convert non-Israeli nationals without residency visas.

“Our movement does not intend to change our conversion policies from those in effect today. Just as our conversions have been done with a deep sense of responsibly so they will continue in the future,” said Ginsberg.

“We especially expect of the Prime Minister, who is well acquainted with the integrity of Conservative/Masorti and Reform conversions here in Israel, to support and respect the High Court's decision and to refrain from attacking and blaming his Jewish brothers in the Diaspora and in Israel.”

Asked about the ruling on during his interview with the Post on Tuesday, Netanyahu said the country has to be “very, very careful about tampering with the Law of Return,” and that “we have to protect and prevent fake conversions that could enter the country.”

The prime minister asserted that “A lot of people want to come into the country,” and added “I prevented the overrunning of Israel, which is the only first-world country that you can walk to from Africa,” in reference to the African asylum seekers and migrants who arrived in the country, some 30,000 to 35,000 of whom remain.

“I think we can solve the problem of conversion for all streams and all denominations in Judaism, but we also have to protect the borders of Israel so that we’re not overrun. I think we can find a balance between the two. That’s what I intend to do,” said the prime minister.