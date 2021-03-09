The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Reform, Conservative leaders reject PM’s comments on conversion

Netanyahu expressed concern over 'fake conversions’ and said the govt must 'protect the borders of Israel’ when asked about the recent High Court ruling on non-Orthodox conversions.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 9, 2021 20:37
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that due to the coronavirus crisis, children will stay in school until July. February 28, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that due to the coronavirus crisis, children will stay in school until July. February 28, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Senior leaders of the Reform and Masorti (Conservative) movement have rejected comments made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insinuating that their conversions could be used by asylum seekers and foreign workers to illegitimately obtain Israeli citizenship.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday on the matter, Netanyahu said the country needed to protect itself from “fake conversions” and linked the issue to the influx of asylum seekers from Sudan and Eritrea which Israel experienced in the late 2000s and early 2010s. 
Asked if he was specifically concerned about African asylum seekers and migrants converting to obtain citizenship Netanyahu responded “Not only from there, you could have it from the entire world,” adding that the government has to “protect the borders of Israel so that we’re not overrun.”
Last week, the High Court of Justice ruled that non-Israeli nationals who convert with the Reform and Masorti movements in Israel must be afforded Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return, a decision that was denounced by the ultra-Orthodox parties, the Religious Zionist Party and the Likud. 
Both non-Orthodox streams insist however that the only non-Israeli nationals who they allow into their conversion programs are those who already have residency visas with a path to citizenship, which asylum seekers, migrant workers and foreign workers do not have. 
The progressive Jewish organizations perform between 120 to 140 conversions, combined, of non-Israeli nationals in an average year.
Rabbi Gilad Kariv, a prominent leader of the Israeli Reform Movement and the fourth placed candidate on the Labor Party electoral list for the upcoming election, said he was disturbed by the fact that Netanyahu has not embraced the High Court ruling, and said it was indicative of his alliance with the ultra-Orthodox parties and his severing of ties with the progressive Jewish denominations. 
“Prime Minister Netanyahu knows that the conversion issue does not have any impact on migrant workers or the entrance of asylum seekers to Israel,” said Kariv. 
“Making the connection between both topics is his way of continuing his quiet support for the wave of hate of the ultra Orthodox parties against the Supreme Court ruling.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu has proven that he has no ability, nor real will to heal the frictions within the Jewish people and this task should be left to the next Prime Minister of Israel that hopefully will replace Netanyahu very soon, with support from the liberal parties in the Knesset.”
Director of the Masorti Movement in Israel Rakefet Ginsberg said in response to Netanyahu’s comments that the organization would continue to enforce its current conversion policies, a reference to its stance not to convert non-Israeli nationals without residency visas. 
“Our movement does not intend to change our conversion policies from those in effect today.  Just as our conversions have been done with a deep sense of responsibly so they will continue in the future,” said Ginsberg. 
“We especially expect of the Prime Minister, who is well acquainted with the integrity of Conservative/Masorti and Reform conversions here in Israel, to support and respect the High Court's decision and to refrain from attacking and blaming his Jewish brothers in the Diaspora and in Israel.”
Asked about the ruling on during his interview with the Post on Tuesday, Netanyahu said the country has to be “very, very careful about tampering with the Law of Return,” and that “we have to protect and prevent fake conversions that could enter the country.”
The prime minister asserted that “A lot of people want to come into the country,” and added “I prevented the overrunning of Israel, which is the only first-world country that you can walk to from Africa,” in reference to the African asylum seekers and migrants who arrived in the country, some 30,000 to 35,000 of whom remain. 
“I think we can solve the problem of conversion for all streams and all denominations in Judaism, but we also have to protect the borders of Israel so that we’re not overrun. I think we can find a balance between the two. That’s what I intend to do,” said the prime minister. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu reform conservative judaism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israeli crime is rampant. Empty election promises won't change that

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by