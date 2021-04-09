Remembrance Day: 43 fallen IDF soldiers in the past year

Major ceremonies at the Western Wall, the National Hall for Israel’s Fallen in Mount Herzl, and at Yad LaBanim Memorial Center in Jerusalem are set to take place on Remembrance Day Eve, Tuesday April 13. However, this year attendance will be restricted to Green Pass holders. Only people with a vaccination certificate or a certificate of recovery will be allowed to attend the ceremonies, and only 5,000 people will be allowed to attend the Western Wall ceremony.

During Remembrance Day, bereaved families will be allowed to visit the cemeteries without COVID-19 limitations.

The Defense Ministry’s Family, Memorial and Heritage Department said on Friday that it calls on the general public to visit the cemeteries on the week before Remembrance Day, which was dubbed as “Memorial and Remembrance Week” (from Friday, April 9, to Tuesday, April 13). Defense Ministry personnel will welcome visitors in the cemeteries and will hand out water and flowers.

As is every year, a siren will go off on the eve of Remembrance Day this coming Tuesday at 8 p.m., and another one on Remembrance Day itself at 11 a.m., during which the country stands still for a moment of silence and remembrance for the fallen soldiers of the IDF.

