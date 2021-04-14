The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Remembrance Day: 'All that I have left of you is a photo on a wall'

"Remembrance Day is a time when everyone grieves together. I remember him all year, but once a year for one day everyone remembers him together with me."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 14, 2021 13:50
The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Kfar Etzion cemetery in Gush Etzion (photo credit: GUSH ETZION REGIONAL COUNCIL)
The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Kfar Etzion cemetery in Gush Etzion
(photo credit: GUSH ETZION REGIONAL COUNCIL)
Ahinoam Orbach has only photographs and set of poems by which to remember her older brother Erez, 20, who was one of four soldiers killed in a Jerusalem terror attack in in September 2017.
"At age 13 I lost my older brother," recalled Ahinoam on Wednesday as she eulogized him at the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Kfar Etzion cemetery in Gush Etzion, not far from the family's home in the Alon Shvut settlement.
"The last time I saw him, he sat on the living room sofa engaged in conversation with someone. He left before I could say ‘see you later’ and since then all that has remained are poems and longing. The longing is powerful, it always sits together with the memories on my heart," she explained.
"My longing for him has never disappeared it has just changed, and with time I have learned things about him that I never knew," Ahinoam said.
"He was a writer," stated Ahinoam in describing her brother who had dual Israeli- US citizenship. As she spoke she stood on a small stone ledge above the cemetery and looked out at the crowd gathered in front of her under a blue plastic awning.
Ahinoam, now a senior in high-school, told the crowd that shortly before her brother's death on the promenade in Jerusalem's Armon HaNaziv neighborhood, she too had begun to write.
"Since then every time I long for him I sit and write. Sometimes I write about him. Sometimes to him, but sometimes I write just to release my thoughts. In the end I write because it connects me to him. I feel that through my words I connect to a person that I almost don’t remember but who I always continue to long for," said the high school senior. She wrote a gray sweater and a few wisps of her short brown hair fell around her eyes as she attempted to put into words the complex emotions of a bereaved family, where memory plays both a painful and positive role.
"It is hard to simultaneously forget and grieve," Ahinoam said.
"Remembrance Day is a time when everyone grieves together. I remember him all year, but once a year for one day everyone remembers him together with me,” she explained.
She recalled how a year after Erez's death, the family published a book of his poems, one of which took on a new painful meaning once he was gone. In the poem Erez had imagined what it would be like to be a photo hanging on a wall rather than living and breathing person.
Ahinoam read some of Erez's words, "Now I a photo on a wall, once I was someone who you knew, somewhat tired and somewhat strange.."
Addressing him, Ahinoam said, "Erez, now you are a photo on wall, but once you were someone who I knew, always smiling always beloved. It's a shame that all that has remained of you is a photo on the wall.”


Tags Jerusalem remembrance day gush etzion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Jews must revive pride in the label 'Zionist' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by