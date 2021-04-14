Remembrance Day: 'All that I have left of you is a photo on a wall'

Ahinoam Orbach has only photographs and set of poems by which to remember her older brother Erez, 20, who was one of four soldiers killed in a Jerusalem terror attack in in September 2017."At age 13 I lost my older brother," recalled Ahinoam on Wednesday as she eulogized him at the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Kfar Etzion cemetery in Gush Etzion, not far from the family's home in the Alon Shvut settlement. "The last time I saw him, he sat on the living room sofa engaged in conversation with someone. He left before I could say ‘see you later’ and since then all that has remained are poems and longing. The longing is powerful, it always sits together with the memories on my heart," she explained."My longing for him has never disappeared it has just changed, and with time I have learned things about him that I never knew," Ahinoam said."He was a writer," stated Ahinoam in describing her brother who had dual Israeli- US citizenship. As she spoke she stood on a small stone ledge above the cemetery and looked out at the crowd gathered in front of her under a blue plastic awning.Ahinoam, now a senior in high-school, told the crowd that shortly before her brother's death on the promenade in Jerusalem's Armon HaNaziv neighborhood, she too had begun to write."Since then every time I long for him I sit and write. Sometimes I write about him. Sometimes to him, but sometimes I write just to release my thoughts. In the end I write because it connects me to him. I feel that through my words I connect to a person that I almost don’t remember but who I always continue to long for," said the high school senior. She wrote a gray sweater and a few wisps of her short brown hair fell around her eyes as she attempted to put into words the complex emotions of a bereaved family, where memory plays both a painful and positive role.
"It is hard to simultaneously forget and grieve," Ahinoam said."Remembrance Day is a time when everyone grieves together. I remember him all year, but once a year for one day everyone remembers him together with me," she explained.She recalled how a year after Erez's death, the family published a book of his poems, one of which took on a new painful meaning once he was gone. In the poem Erez had imagined what it would be like to be a photo hanging on a wall rather than living and breathing person.Ahinoam read some of Erez's words, "Now I a photo on a wall, once I was someone who you knew, somewhat tired and somewhat strange.."Addressing him, Ahinoam said, "Erez, now you are a photo on wall, but once you were someone who I knew, always smiling always beloved. It's a shame that all that has remained of you is a photo on the wall."