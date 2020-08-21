The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Republican Party launches 2020 election campaign in Israel

Approaching the 2020 US general elections, planned to take place on November 3, the Republican Party hopes to reach out to as many American citizens in Israel as possible.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 21, 2020 21:20
Republicans Overseas Israel Chairman Marc Zell.
The Republican Party has launched an election campaign in Israel, aimed at increasing voter turnout among the hundreds of thousands of American citizens living in Israel.
Approaching the 2020 US general elections, planned to take place on November 3, the Republican Party hopes to reach out to as many American citizens in Israel as possible and convince them to cast their votes for the US President Donald Trump and the the party's Senate and House of Representatives candidates.
The slogan that was chosen for the campaign - "Thank you, President Trump" - will be used both in Hebrew and in English, with the basic message being an appeal to American-Israelis who support the efforts of the Trump Administration and its achievements vis-à-vis Israel and the Middle East.
The Hebrew version of the slogan is slightly different, as "to thank" in Hebrew also means "to admit." It translates as both "Thank you, Trump" and "You must admit - Trump." It's meant to appeal to the mostly dominant right-wing American-Israelis with double meaning: Thanking Trump and admitting that he is the right choice for the State of Israel.
The campaign will focus on Trump's major accomplishments in regard to Israel and the Middle East, including moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, the recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, exiting the nuclear agreement with Iran, Trump's peace plan and, most recently, mediating the normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
The person who was chosen to lead the campaign is Ariel Sander, who has worked in politics for 20 years, including his time as director-general of the Tourism Ministry.
For the logistical management of the campaign, the Republican Party will allocate resources for establishing a base of volunteers, operators, producing signs, informational booths and more, all in an effort to convince American-Israelis to support "the most pro-Israeli president to ever be elected to the White House," according to a statement by Republicans Overseas Israel.
Republicans Overseas Israel Chairman, Marc Zell, said that “at a time when US-Israeli relations are closer than ever before, with massive achievements for the State of Israel and the Jewish People, we must show our gratitude and thank President Trump and the Republican Party for their strong support for the State of Israel and the remarkable successes they have made possible during the President’s first term in office."


Tags republicans Donald Trump Elections 2020 2020 United States elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by