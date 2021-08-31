Residence in Jaffa to open for mentally debilitated

A NIS 55 million residence for the mentally debilitated (dementia and Alzheimer’s patients ) will open in Jaffa next week.

The Nurit Center, situated near the Peres Center for Peace and within walking distance from the sea, was established by Neot Avi Group. It’s designed as a high-quality hotel for professional and comprehensive medical care, suitable for all medical services and optimal treatment, 24 hours a day.

The center has four residential floors, and on each floor is a luxurious lobby, open terrace with a view of the sea, dining room, clinic, and kitchen . Each floor has 24 tenants, in single rooms or double rooms. Each room has a TV, toilet, and shower, tailored to the needs of the patients.

In addition to the living floors, there are two more floors for close medical support adapted to those with cognitive declines, such as a comprehensive physiotherapy institute, an occupational therapy institute, a sensory stimulation room, a pharmacy, a clinic, a social worker, a dentist, a clinic for music therapy, garden therapy, meeting rooms and more.

The Nurit Center has a license from the Health Ministry and is supervised by the ministry.