The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Restaurants excited, skeptical for reopening after coronavirus lockdown

The government voted to open restaurants next week for the first time in more than two months.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 2, 2021 14:37
Doni Silverstein, Owner of Urbun Cafe (photo credit: ZEV STUB)
Doni Silverstein, Owner of Urbun Cafe
(photo credit: ZEV STUB)
Jerusalem's restaurant managers are excited, and somewhat skeptical, after the government voted Monday to open restaurants starting next week for the first time in more than two months.
"This has been a long time coming," said Doni Silverstein, Owner of Urbun Cafe, which sells hot buns in the Machane Yehuda market. "The restaurants around here need people to come in. Take away isn't enough. People have been telling us they are excited to come into the restaurant and sit down."
Starting Sunday, March 7, cafes and restaurants around Israel will be allowed to welcome green passport holders for both indoor and outdoor dining, while those who do not have a green passport will need to sit outdoors. In addition, hotels will be able to resume full activities for those who are fully vaccinated, and event halls will also be able to resume activities.
The news couldn't come soon enough for the restaurant industry, which has been one of the sectors more severely battered by the coronavirus pandemic and closures. Since Israel's third lockdown began at the end of December, restaurants have been forbidden from opening, allowed to provide food deliveries only, crippling many establishments that were already teetering on the brink of closure. But after a year of sudden stops and starts dictated by government policies that seem to flip-flop regularly, The promise of yet another reopening plan invites a fair share of skepticism as well as joy.
"We don't know what is happening. Every week they change their minds," said Jessica Elter, manager of the Burgers Market chain in Jerusalem. "Obviously, we're very happy. We've been waiting for this, our customers have been waiting, asking us every day when we'll open."
Jessica Elter, manager of the Burgers Market chain (Credit: Courtesy) Jessica Elter, manager of the Burgers Market chain (Credit: Courtesy)
Elter said the restaurant will have a lot to do to get ready to welcome back customers, but it hasn't started yet. "In the coming days, when we see that it is really happening, we'll start to organize the place for customers, set up all of the equipment and table arrangements, and prepare for taking orders. At that time, we'll do some promotion on our social media pages for the reopening, but not a major campaign. And we'll ask our customers to have patience as we figure things out."
Ethan Padnos, manager at Hatch, a popular meat restaurant in the Machane Yehuda shuk, also expressed excitement and a bit of anxiety at the prospect of reopening.
Ethan Padnos, manager at Hatch (Credit: Zev Stub) Ethan Padnos, manager at Hatch (Credit: Zev Stub)
I'm excited and looking forward to seeing people," Padnos said. "It's been a long year without them. That's why we're here in the shuk- to see our customers."
"But at the same time, I'm pessimistic about how it's going to work. I read that the government might require us to set up a system requiring customers to make reservations, but nobody seems to know about that. We'll have to make sure we can keep our customers and our workers safe in this small eating area."
Meanwhile, Padnos said, reopening with such short notice presents major challenges. "We have
a lot of cleaning and organizing to do. We have to move from being take-away-oriented to being a sit-down restaurant again, and that means moving from disposable cutlery and boxes and bags to bringing out the silverware and plates and tables.
"We also need to do some hiring. A lot of our staff was on halat (unpaid leave) or left Israel to go back to their families abroad. We have to hire new people and train them in a week to get ready for this. It is a little bit daunting."
On that note, Padnos noted that other restaurants seem to be hiring as well. "There are a lot of new restaurants in the shuk, and many are looking for workers, especially post-army. I see that there is a lot of room for work at the shuk now."
Ultimately, there seemed to be a sense of excitement in the shuk as Israel gears up to try to be the first country in the world to exit the pandemic. "Everyone should get out," Silverstein said. "It's been a long time that people have been stuck at home. People need to get out on the streets and enjoy themselves, for their mental health and for themselves. We need to get out of the mindset of being stuck."


Tags Israel Jerusalem restaurant Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel lockdown Coronavirus Vaccine Green Passport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Rise in empty propaganda indicates worrisome trend

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: What went wrong with Israeli politics?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
5

Israeli researchers say spirulina algae could reduce COVID mortality rate

VAXA facilities in Iceland, where the algae are cultivated in order to change their metabolomic profile and bioactive molecules.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by