Restaurateurs in Israel smash plates to protest coronavirus lockdown

Israeli restaurateurs were seen protesting the second coronavirus lockdown by smashing plates, with videos posted to social media showing the owners and workers of the restaurants participating in the coordinated protest throughout the country.

The coordinated protest took place in multiple cities, with owners in Bat Yam, Tel Aviv and Haifa seen smashing plates.

Oleg Bartov, one of the restaurant owners, wrote on his Facebook along with a video that “As a sign of solidarity, Bartov Restaurant also joins the protest of Strong Restaurateurs Together and shakes on the stupid decision not to allow takeaway food.”



The Association of Strong Restaurateurs Together also said on Facebook that the demonstration was in light of the prospective economic damage that will likely accompany the second coronavirus lockdown since April. The current lockdown is expected to continue until the end of the High Holy Days, which may be extended by government directive depending on the COVID-19 morbidity in the country.

The association said on Facebook that they posted videos to protest the second lockdown by “breaking plates at the same time in thousands of restaurants across the country.”

Some restaurant owners have said that they plan to defy government directives on the lockdown, with many complaining that it will put them out of business, in part due to a lack of government financial support.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });