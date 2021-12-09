Reuven Shiff wins Yakir Ramat Hasharon

In an exciting ceremony held at the Yad LaBanim House in Ramat Hasharon, Mayor Avi Gruber presented the 2022 Yakir Ramat Hasharon Award to CPA Reuven Shiff.



Mayor Avi Gruber and Reuven Shiff (Credit: Yossi Zliger)

Shiff, former president of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants, has been deeply involved in volunteering and social work in a variety of associations and organizations for over 40 years.

Others who received the prize were: Prof. Dina Porat, Dr. Yona Bergor, Amnon Barzani-Bar Oz, Ruthi Levy and Daniela Michaeli.

Gruber noted that Ramat Hasharon has been blessed with special people who dedicate their time and many skills to the benefit of society and the community.

Shiff noted that volunteering and giving are extremely important values in the Jewish tradition, and in every act of giving, there is also something to take.