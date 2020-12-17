Rivlin discusses Malka Leifer's extradition with Australia's David Hurley

For much of his period in office, President Reuven Rivlin has had contend with officials and Jewish groups visiting from Australia who consistently raised the issue of the extradition of Malka Leifer, wanted in Australia on 74 charges of sexual abuse against her students during the time that she was principal of a religious Jewish day school in Melbourne.Among those who spoke to him about the case was Australian Governor General David Hurley when the two met in Jerusalem in January. It was again a significant part of their conversation a few weeks later when Rivlin was Hurley's guest in Canberra.The extradition of Malka Leifer was a central issue wherever Rivlin went in Australia – and he is not the only Israeli dignitary who was questioned again and again about the dragging out of the judicial process leading to her extradition.Meanwhile, Leifer's lawyers tried unsuccessfully in one court hearing after another to prove that she was mentally unfit to stand trial.All of these attempts failed, however, and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn this week issued an order for Leifer's extradition to Australia.Rivlin wasted little time in calling Hurley to update him on all that has transpired in the case in recent weeks.
