Rivlin distributes computers to youngsters from lower income backgrounds

In October, President Reuven Rivlin visited Mitchashvim, a national initiative that aims to close the digital gap for those children who do not have any kind of digital device at home.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JANUARY 7, 2021 20:47
President Reuven Rivlin at the 38th World Zionist Congress (photo credit: screenshot)
President Reuven Rivlin at the 38th World Zionist Congress
(photo credit: screenshot)
In the confusion over the opening and closing of schools; distance learning; whether teachers should be given vaccination priority; and a host of other problems confronting both the Education and Health ministries – not to mention teachers, parents and students – the most important problem has been given insufficient attention.
Even if all the difficulties that accompany long-distance learning were to be resolved, there is still the problem of youngsters from lower socio-economic backgrounds who do not have access to a PC, laptop or tablet. There is no way that such children can benefit from distance learning, and they are the ones who will suffer the greatest gaps in their education.
Mitchashvim collects, upgrades and re-distributes computers that have been discarded by business enterprises, institutions and organizations. The recipients are students who live in the geographic periphery, and who come from economically distressed families.
Rivlin, together with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Keren Hayesod (United Israel Appeal) world chairman Sam Grundwerg, and Shelly Dvir, deputy CEO of BR, the socio-economic forum established by Mitchashvim, hosted an outdoor event at the President’s Residence on Thursday to distribute the upgraded Mitchashvim computers to some half-dozen youngsters from different schools around the country as representatives of all the recipients. Rivlin personally presented the 5,000th upgraded computer.
Himself a grandfather several times over and aware of what his grandchildren are experiencing, Rivlin told the youngsters age 9-17 that when he thinks about them growing up in the shadow of lockdowns, quarantines and Zoom studies without participating in youth group activities and without seeing their friends at school, it breaks his heart.
Urging the youngsters and others of their generation not to be discouraged by this period in their lives, Rivlin told them that they are the future of Israeli society – the future doctors, scientists, researchers, space explorers, cultural figures, teachers, social workers, psychologists, planners and initiators, “and perhaps one of you may one day be the president of the state,” he said. “It is our duty to ensure that you do not become the generation of lost youth – the corona generation.”
Rivlin also made the point that in an era of lockdowns and distance learning by digital means, access to computers and the Internet are not luxuries, but absolutely basic necessities. “A house that does not have a computer or Internet means a family whose children do not go to school,” he said. “It is an isolated and disconnected house, digitally and socially.”


