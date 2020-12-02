Rivlin hosts injured IDF veterans to raise awareness for disabilities

In civilian circles, care is taken not to use the word “disabled” when referring to people with physical or mental disabilities, but in the Israeli army, the organization of injured veterans still calls itself Irgun Nechei Tzahal, which translates as the Organization of Disabled (handicapped or crippled) IDFIn the US and Canada, they are referred to as injured veterans or wounded warriors. In England, they are referred to as Armed Forces and Military Veterans or as injured military veteran; and in Australia as veterans or wounded heroesIn this respect, Israel’s Defense Ministry has not yet moved with the times.Representatives of the organization as well as those of the Organization of Victims of Terrorism, were hosted by President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday within the framework of Injured Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism Day.Even though this day is marked annually, including at the Knesset, it has not yet been written into law. Rivlin, a lawyer by profession and a former Knesset speaker, said it was a time that this day of appreciation to soldiers and victims of terrorism was written into law, so that those who were injured simply because they are Israelis, will not be invisible to the wider public.Louay Mray, who was injured in 2002 by an improvised explosive device near the Lebanese border, told Rivlin that after losing his legs, he didn’t think he wanted to live; but while in rehabilitation, he changed his mind and chose life. Mray’s was one of several stories that Rivlin heard from injured veterans as well as civilians who had been seriously wounded by explosives hurled or set off by terrorists.
Dana Pinchasov, who as a soldier, was injured in a bus explosion in Jerusalem in 1996, told the president that as difficult as it was for any injured IDF veteran to cope with their injuries – especially if they were permanent – it was much harder for a female veteran, because people felt more comfortable asking specifics about her injuries than they do with male veterans. "I'm proud of every scar," she said. "They've made me the person I am today."Among the most seriously injured of the veterans was Ilay Hayut, who is paralyzed as a result of jumping from a moving car on the order of his commander. Prior to his injury, in 2018, Hayut was an athlete. "I was an outstanding sportsman," he told Rivlin, as he recounted how he broke records as a runner and dreamt of running faster and breaking more records each time he got up in the morning. "Today, my dream is to walk on crutches," he said, and he's convinced that he will eventually do this.Also present were Avichai Hollander who returned from fighting in Operation Protective Edge in 2014 with post-traumatic stress disorder, IDF Disabled Veterans Organization chair Idan Kleiman and Organization of Victims of Terrorism chairman Abie Moses.Kleiman, who represents 56,000 injured veterans, is a lawyer, and a former combat soldier who served in the Givati Brigade, and was wounded in a military operation in Khan Yunis, when a bullet penetrated his chest. Now, he is facing another battle with an aggressive form of cancer, which he does not allow to quell his natural optimism.Speaking on behalf of all injured veterans he said: "Our rehabilitation is complex and lasts for years, but we bear our wounds with pride and our families are our anchors." He noted that more could be done for injured veterans who are often subjected to insensitive bureaucratic processes. Despite this apparent lack of appreciation for their service and their suffering, "We are here to pass on the message that we are one country for which we must all fight – each of us giving their all," he said.Abie Moses, who fought a fierce battle to have his organization officially recognized and included in memorial ceremonies and tributes to heroism, still bears the scars of the 1987 firebomb attack in which his wife and five-year-old son were killed.Rivlin who throughout his presidency has spent a lot of time with soldiers and has visited the injured in hospitals, said: "The war of the injured soldiers begins when the battle ends, after the explosions are over, when the fog of war lifts, when life goes back to normal."He was aware, he said, "that in many cases you feel 'invisible,' find it difficult to deal with bureaucracy, get frustrated and tired from the challenges and the difficulties. It is time to establish this day of appreciation for injured soldiers and victims of terrorism in law. Today, we would like to salute you, to thank you and to say that you are not invisible. We have not forgotten, and we do not forget. We see you. You paid the price that binds our lives to this land, and we bear the moral responsibility to help you as much as possible."