The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin to be vaccinated Sunday as national vaccination drive begins

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein will be vaccinated on Saturday.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 16:27
President Reuven Rivlin is administered the Sofia rapid antigen coronavirus test by Clalit staff in Ashkelon. (photo credit: GPO/KOBI GIDEON)
President Reuven Rivlin is administered the Sofia rapid antigen coronavirus test by Clalit staff in Ashkelon.
(photo credit: GPO/KOBI GIDEON)
President Reuven Rivlin will be administered a coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, making him one of the first Israelis to be vaccinated to COVID-19.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein will be vaccinated on Saturday evening, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.
The president's spokesperson noted that Rivlin will be vaccinated at Hadassah Hospital in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem, on Sunday. The specific hour wasn't mentioned.
Netanyahu's, Edelstein's and Rivlin's vaccinations will be administered in front of cameras and reported live in order to encourage the public to vaccinate and strengthen public trust in vaccines and the medical system.
Rivlin's vaccination will be seen as the opening shot of the national operation that will include the vaccination of tens of thousands of Israelis every day.
Rivlin's visit is also intended to be a "salute to medical teams and their noble work during the coronavirus pandemic throughout the country," the president's spokesperson mentioned.
Earlier this week, Netanyahu voiced optimism and said that “we are beginning the end of the pandemic."
There was hope that vaccination could start earlier, such as sometime this week, if the Pfizer vaccines were able to receive Health Ministry approval and could be transferred to the hospital and health funds. However, The Jerusalem Post has confirmed that head of the Medical Management division of the Health Ministry, Dr. Vered Ezra, informed hospital directors in a meeting with them that this was unlikely.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yuli Edelstein hadassah hospital Reuven Rivlin Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by