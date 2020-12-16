Rivlin to be vaccinated Sunday as national vaccination drive begins

President Reuven Rivlin will be administered a coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, making him one of the first Israelis to be vaccinated to COVID-19. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein will be vaccinated on Saturday evening, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv. The president's spokesperson noted that Rivlin will be vaccinated at Hadassah Hospital in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem, on Sunday. The specific hour wasn't mentioned. Netanyahu's, Edelstein's and Rivlin's vaccinations will be administered in front of cameras and reported live in order to encourage the public to vaccinate and strengthen public trust in vaccines and the medical system. Rivlin's vaccination will be seen as the opening shot of the national operation that will include the vaccination of tens of thousands of Israelis every day. Rivlin's visit is also intended to be a "salute to medical teams and their noble work during the coronavirus pandemic throughout the country," the president's spokesperson mentioned. Earlier this week, Netanyahu voiced optimism and said that “we are beginning the end of the pandemic."
There was hope that vaccination could start earlier, such as sometime this week, if the Pfizer vaccines were able to receive Health Ministry approval and could be transferred to the hospital and health funds. However, The Jerusalem Post has confirmed that head of the Medical Management division of the Health Ministry, Dr. Vered Ezra, informed hospital directors in a meeting with them that this was unlikely.Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.