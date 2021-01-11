Rivlin warns politicians they are losing Israeli public’s trust

Rivlin noted last week’s riots in Washington and said democracies around the world are suffering. But he said action needed to be taken immediately in Israel, long before the March 23 election of the next Knesset.

In IDI’s comprehensive poll, led by Prof. Tamar Hermann, the institutions the public viewed more favorably were the IDF, the president, the courts and the police, whose support was found to be deteriorating. The public expressed the least confidence in the political parties, followed by the Knesset, the government and the press.

“Over the past two years, in which there were endless elections, the trust of the citizens in the institutions of the rule of law eroded more and more,” Rivlin lamented. “There are those who choose to criticize the police or the legal system or to be angry at me as president, but at the bottom of the list of the public's trust in the institutions of the state is not the president or the IDF but the Knesset, which is supposed to be a fortress of democracy, and the parties.”

Rivlin called upon elected officials and candidates to work to rebuild the public’s trust, not just after the election but already now. He said he was especially disturbed by data indicating that more than 50% of respondents said it did not matter who they voted for.

“The MKs must take seriously that the public is not putting trust in you,” Rivlin said. “This is the fourth time in two years that the government has fallen and the Knesset dispersed itself and made the people of Israel return to the polls. In the war of attrition that our elected officials have inflicted on the public, there are no winners. There is only erosion and desperation.”

The annual poll was purposely taken twice, in June and October, due to the impact of the coronavirus . The poll found that the public became more unsettled from on poll to the next.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Among Jews, 76% of the public called Israel a good place to live in June and 69% did in October. Among Israeli Arabs, 78% said the Jewish state was a good place to live in June, but in October, the number fell to only 46.5%.

"Among the most urgent tasks facing the next police inspector-general is the need to repair the significant damage inflicted during the COVID crisis on the relationship between the police and the public," Plesner said. "These findings only increase the difficulties facing police: to enforce the strict restrictions imposed by the government on the public in the face of a deepening crisis of confidence." IDI President Yohanan Plesner warned that the trust of the public in the police was harmed by the lack of a police inspector-general."Among the most urgent tasks facing the next police inspector-general is the need to repair the significant damage inflicted during the COVID crisis on the relationship between the police and the public," Plesner said. "These findings only increase the difficulties facing police: to enforce the strict restrictions imposed by the government on the public in the face of a deepening crisis of confidence."

President Reuven Rivlin, who will decide who forms the next government, expressed concern about the state of Israeli democracy on Monday in a speech to high school civics students, as part of the presentation of the Israel Democracy Institute’s annual Democracy Index.