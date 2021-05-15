Rockets land in central Israel in pictures

A man was killed Saturday in the central city of Ramat Gan after Hamas fired close to 30 rockets towards central Israel in a large afternoon barrage on the sixth day of fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas, on May 15, 2021.Shrapnel also fell near the Safari in Ramat Gan.
Beach goers in Tel Aviv gather for protection as rocket sirens are sounded in central Israel. (Courtesy)
Damage can be seen from the rocket that fell in Ramat Gan. (AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
A car hit by the rocket which fell in Ramat Gan. (AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Security and emergency services gather in Ramat Gan. (AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Damage was caused to the outside of the IKEA located in Rishon Lezion by a rocket landed outside the compound. (Anna Ahronheim)
Shrapnel from the rocket which landed outside the IKEA in Rishon Lezion can be seen in front of the whole that was made in the ground. (Anna Ahronheim)
Damage from a rocket falling outside of IKEA in Rishon Lezion Israel can be seen. (Anna Ahronheim)
