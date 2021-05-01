I am writing to express my heartfelt sympathies to you and the people of Israel following the tragedy that took place at Mount Meron for the traditional observance of Lag Ba'omer at the grave of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

The heartrending scenes of dozens of people trampled to death and over one hundred people seriously wounded will forever be engraved in my memory.

I join you in mourning the loss of innocent lives and offer my deepest condolences - along with those of the more than one hundred communities represented by the World Jewish Congress - to all those whose loved ones perished and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The entire Jewish world stands in solidarity with you and all Israelis at this time of sorrow for your nation, one that is so very close to all our hearts.

Very truly yours,

Ronald S. Lauder

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Dear President Rivlin,