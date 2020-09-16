The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rosh Hashanah Isn’t Canceled

The Rosh Hashanah holiday has never been more relevant or needed.

By DR. SOL LIZERBRAM  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 12:46
JNF-USA supporters sound the shofar on top of the ancient Jewish fortress of Masada in 2019. (photo credit: JNF USA)
JNF-USA supporters sound the shofar on top of the ancient Jewish fortress of Masada in 2019.
(photo credit: JNF USA)
Although many of us won’t be gathering for Rosh Hashanah services like usual this year, the festival is far from canceled. In fact, the holy day has never been more relevant or needed. 

Tekiah! I watched in awe as High School in Israel’s Rabbi Leor Sinai blew the shofar and spoke with so much glee and energy about Rosh Hashanah. His enthusiasm was contagious (the only thing I want to be catching right now) and it was in listening to Rabbi Sinai that I realized it’s incumbent on all of us to recognize this period as a time of renewal and introspection as we recharge our souls and spirit.

While the future may seem uncertain, as sure as the sun continues to rise our People’s story will continue to endure and flourish. While many of our day-to-day interactions have moved into the virtual world, we have found new ways to adapt and interact. It is part of the human condition that we look to innovate when faced with challenges. It’s something I’m proud to say we’ve done, and continue to do, at Jewish National Fund-USA.

From beautiful online Kabbalat Shabbat services and our virtual Shabbat experience for JNFutures (for 22-40 year-olds) to connecting with the movers and shakers behind hit Israeli television shows, we have, and continue to engage and support our community in new and exciting ways. 

For example, barely a week after the pandemic hit Israel, we realized that the country’s small businesses who relied on tourism would bear the initial brunt of the impending economic downturn. To help, we immediately launched an Online Mitzvah Market Place enabling Americans to purchase exquisite artisanal goods from Israelis in the Galilee and Negev. 

Together with our Virtual Tours (an initiative that has seen over 3,500 participants “travel” to Israel and in turn, provide much needed income for Israel’s tour guides), we are in an unexpected way connecting new people to Israel, some of whom may never have visited before. 

While nothing can replace meeting our supporters in person and hearing about why they support Israel, our partners (donors) realized that just like Rosh Hashanah, the immediate needs of our affiliates haven’t ceased.
For instance, the staff at ALEH Negev-Nahalat Eran continue to provide care to Israelis with severe intellectual disabilities. Our MAKOM communities continue to provide support to elderly Israelis who can’t visit the pharmacy and supermarkets. And LOTEM remains steadfast in helping underprivileged children with disabilities receive laptops and tablets enabling them to learn online. 

Thankfully, we have been blessed at Jewish National Fund-USA to enjoy the support of so many dedicated partners. In fact, many of our lay leaders have stepped up and increased their gifts. Because of them and the hundreds of thousands of people who support our movement, we just surpassed the $711 million mark of our One Billion Dollar Roadmap for the Next Decade initiative.

As Rabbi Sinai powerfully notes, the Torah says that “you should have a blasting of a day” – or the day itself should be a time of awakening. During this period, we should imagine the shofar blast lasting 24 hours so that we are in a constant state of awareness and awakening. In this spirit, let us see the beginning of 5781 as a time to open our hearts and souls as we prepare for all that we will achieve together in what I’m confident will be our best year yet.

Dr. Sol Lizerbram is President of Jewish National Fund-USA


Tags rosh hashanah rosh hashana JNF-USA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To Israel, the UAE and Bahrain: Mazal Tov. Mabruk. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Isi Leibler This Rosh Hashanah, pray for a true unity government By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader The problem with normalizing TikTok - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Arik Ascherman Justice for Umm Al Hiran would be true apology - opinion By ARIK ASCHERMAN

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by