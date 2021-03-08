Runners to race from Jerusalem to Eilat to raise money for at-risk youth

The race, which will be the first since the coronavirus pandemic began, will begin March 10 at 5 p.m. at Jerusalem's First Station. Over 100 runners in eight teams are set to take part in the 370 km. relay race.

The race was originally scheduled to take place in January, but the pandemic forced it to be delayed.

The runners have collected together around NIS 2 million, and proceeds will go to benefit hundreds of at-risk families throughout the country.

Among the runners include several notable participants: former Supreme Court justice Elyakim Rubinstein, founder of 929 Rabbi Benny Lau, Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper and multiple doctors and medical personnel from the Shaare Zedek Medical Center coronavirus ward. All participants have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 and have green passports. Runners under the age of 16 will need to test negative for COVID-19.

In addition, many groups of runners in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and other cities will race in parallel with the Israeli runners due to the COVID-19 pandemic which kept them from coming to Israel to participate.

“We feel a tremendous sense of mission in helping and nourishing children’s faith in their own abilities during this challenging time,” Afikim Race co-founder Gila Rockman said in a statement.

“Our teams on the ground are doing everything they can to make sure they don’t fall through the cracks. We are working hard to raise funds through the annual Afikim Race to continue supporting children.”

Participants in the annual Afikim race will once again run from Jerusalem to Eilat for three days in an effort to raise money for at-risk youth.