Russia honors Israeli youth group for World War II veteran education

Over the course of a decade of educational activities, the youth group has educated tens of thousands of young people, both members in the organization and not, on the history of veterans of World War II. HaNoar HaOved VeHaLomed (HHV) youth visit World War II veterans regularly and maintain contact with them.

Educational activities on these veterans that the youth group has organized include ceremonies, marches and a book of interviews with the veterans, cataloging their experiences.

The award was given last week at the HHV House in Tel Aviv in a ceremony attended by Russia's Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov, HHV Chair Pesach Houspeter, Alliance of World War II Veterans who Fought the Nazis Chair Abraham Greenzied, HHV General Secretary Maya Geva and HHV Russian speaking coordinator Hagit Shwartzman.

"It is an honor to visit the center of one of the most important organizations in Israel," said Viktorov. "I am here on behalf of President Vladimir Putin who has decided to give you this honor to mark 75 years since victory and liberation in World War II. We know how much you do in HHV for the veterans."

"The Jewish people will be forever grateful to the Russian people for your bravery and the determination of the Red Army soldiers, that included half a million Jews, who with their body and sacrifice stopped the plague of Hitlerism and Nazism that threatened humanity," said Houspeter.

