Russian ambassador to Israel, Klil discuss aluminum collaboration

“It is an honor to host the Russian ambassador at the plant, and the visit may open new collaborations in the field of aluminum.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2021 20:41
Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov. (photo credit: RUSSIAN EMBASSY)
Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov.
(photo credit: RUSSIAN EMBASSY)
Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov, his wife, and the mayor of Karmiel, Moshe Koninsky, recently visited the Klil factory in Carmiel.
During the visit, Viktorov revealed that in his youth he was a window-installer and that he was very impressed by Klil’s advanced technology of manufacturing windows.
Tzuri Daboosh, chairman of Klil, noted: “It is an honor to host the Russian ambassador at the plant, and the visit may open new collaborations in the field of aluminum.”
Daboosh revealed to the ambassador that despite the pandemic, the factory is growing, and the firm is currently establishing a Roll Profile factory that specializes in the production of roller shutters and will cover an area of 6,000 sq.m. with an investment of about NIS 20 million.
Koninsky noted: “The Russian ambassador’s visit to Carmiel is recognition of Carmiel’s position as the capital of the Galilee.”
Economic attachés, Carmiel Deputy Mayor and MK Tania Mazarsky, the CEO of the Carmiel Municipality, Russian-speaking Klil employees, and managers also attended the event.


